CAIR-MN announces, later uninvites writer Shaun King as keynote speaker

CAIR-MN announced and later canceled a controversial keynote speaker on Thursday for its upcoming Ramadan fundraiser after immediate community backlash on social media.

The nonprofit is the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which advocates for civil rights and liberties for Muslim Americans.

Writer and activist Shaun King was expected to deliver the keynote at its annual fundraiser dinner on Sunday. In social media posts, CAIR advertised King is known for his “passionate advocacy” and “efforts to speak up for Gaza.”

A former pastor, King became a prominent voice in the Black Lives Matter movement, amassing a large social media following for his commentary on social justice issues.

King and his wife recently converted to Islam.

CAIR-MN rescinded the invitation after posts were immediately bombarded with community concerns about King, who is widely suspected of being a scam artist. Over the years, activists have accused King of mismanaging and misdirecting donations for various causes.

King did not respond to initial requests for comment.

In a public statement, CAIR-MN shared “This has become a distraction from the sole purpose of our event — to support the work of protecting and advancing the civil liberties of Muslims in Minnesota, especially in these challenging times.”

The fundraiser is expected to continue as scheduled on Sunday at Coffman Memorial Union in Minneapolis.