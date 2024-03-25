Spring snow storm: Your photos and snowfall totals from around Minnesota

The season’s biggest snowfall hit Minnesota on Sunday.

The Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota saw nearly 6-8 inches of snow from late Sunday into early Monday.

Send us your snowfall photos at tell@mpr.org and let us know where they were taken.

Gold Medal Park in Minneapolis is covered in snow on Sunday. Courtesy of Holly Schulz

Here’s a look at some snowfall totals, as reported by the National Weather Service on Monday morning. It was still snowing in some areas, so snow totals may change later in the day.

13 inches — Birnamwood, Wis.

12 inches — Tigerton, Wis.

11 inches — Wausau, Wis.

10.3 inches — Menomonie, Wis.

9.1 inches — Hugo

8.9 inches — Tamarack

8.6 inches — Waite Park

8.5 inches — Cloquet

8.3 inches — Zimmerman

8.2 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

8.2 inches — St. Augusta

8.1 inches — Chanhassen

8.1 inches — Shafer

8 inches — Clear Lake

8 inches — Bradford

8 inches — Duluth

8 inches — Luxemburg

8 inches — Hovland

Canoes are covered in snow near the Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Courtesy of Áedán Donovan

7.7 inches — Lutsen

7.5 inches — Minnetonka

7.5 inches — Zimmerman

7.5 inches — Chisago City

7.5 inches — St. Francis

7.5 inches — Woodbury

7.5 inches — Two Harbors

7.5 inches — Superior, Wis.

7.5 inches — Corcoran

7.5 inches — Bloomington

7.5 inches — Milaca

7.4 inches — Stacy

7 inches — Minneapolis

7 inches — New York Mills

7 inches — Wabasha

7 inches — Lake Shore

7 inches — Oak Grove

7 inches — Blaine

6.9 inches — Hayward, Wis.

6.8 inches — Prior Lake

6.6 inches — Victoria

6.5 inches — Moose Lake

6.5 inches — Rochester

6.5 inches — Douglas

6.5 inches — Hermantown Snow falls as plows finally get their moment to shine in St. Paul's Lowertown on Sunday. Gretchen Brown | MPR News

6.1 inches — Falcon Heights

6 inches — Grand Marias

6 inches — Eagan

6 inches — Rosemount

6 inches — Breezy Point

6 inches — Motley

6 inches — Pine River

6 inches — Wadena

6 inches — Elk Creek

6 inches — Lewiston

"This little guy is usually hard at work on the suet, but sat for some time, looking around in the sky as to say: 'What is this disrupting my day?'" Cathy DeJarlais said. Courtesy of Cathy DeJarlais

5.8 inches — Orono

5.7 inches — Forest Lake

5.6 inches — Brooklyn Park

5.5 inches — Osseo

5.5 inches — Elko New Market

5.5 inches — Maplewood

5.5 inches — Baxter

5.5 inches — Parkers Prairie

5.2 inches — Prior Lake

5 inches — Iron Mountain

5 inches — Mandan, N.D.

5 inches — Murdo, S.D.

5 inches — Caledonia

5 inches — Mantorville A snowy day in Grey Cloud Island on Sunday. Courtesy of Laura Tracy

5 inches — Plymouth

5 inches — Winthrop

5 inches — Maple Plain

4.8 inches — Lester Park

4.5 inches — Brimsom

4.5 inches — Brainerd

4.2 inches — Mahtowa

4.2 inches — Barrows

4 inches — Red Wing

4 inches — Silver Bay

4 inches — Finland

4 inches — Waconia

4 inches — Vining

4 inches — Moorhead

3.9 inches — Fillmore

3.8 inches — Esko

3.8 inches — Buffalo

3.7 inches — Columbia Heights

3.7 inches — Clearwater

3.6 inches — Hastings

Snow covers the patio furniture at a residence in Rochester on Sunday. Courtesy of Kelly Classic

Roy enjoys the snow in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood of St. Paul on Sunday. Courtesy of Anna Diffley

A tree is covered in snow in West St. Paul on Sunday. Courtesy of Amy Mueller

A man operates a snowblower in Stillwater on Monday. Erin Warhol | MPR News

Snow covers the paths and forest in Lebanon Hills Regional Park on Sunday. Courtesy of Dustin Cesarek

A young child plays with the snow near a walkway in Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul Sunday. Courtesy of Tana Welter

A view of Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis on Sunday. Courtesy of Áedán Donovan

A family in Burnsville celebrates the first snowball fight of the season Sunday. "The three-year-old was very confused when putting on snow pants as he hasn't worn them for as long as he can remember," said Laura Van Luven. Courtesy of Laura Van Luven

John Littlewolf and daughter Giuliana take a walk during a snowfall on Sunday afternoon in St Paul. Courtesy of John Littlewolf

Snow falls at Valley Park in Roseville on Sunday. Nancy Lebens | MPR News

A bird was photographed during a snowstorm in southern Minnesota on Friday. Courtesy of Rena Langowski

"On March 14, we were so excited to be the first boat and dock in Lake Henry. Today, we're worried it might have been the last time we got them in. Ice is back on and blowing straight towards our shore," said Eliza Henrich in Alexandria. Courtesy of Eliza Henrich

Guava the dog enjoys playing with snow in her backyard in south Minneapolis on Sunday. Courtesy of Tyler F

A bird eats from a birdfeeder covered in snow in Duluth on Sunday. Courtesy of Sienna Prom

Nyx the cat celebrates her first birthday in the snow. Courtesy of William Thorne

Enjoying the view from an Easter-decorated living room on Sunday. Courtesy of Jeremy Pangerl

Snow covers some garden ornaments in Central Minnesota, near the St. Cloud Airport on Sunday. Courtesy of Melissa Brown

Punk the horse stares at the snow at Cross Creek Stables in Cologne on Sunday. Courtesy of Carolyn Bastick

Snow falls over Stillwater during a winter storm on Sunday. Erin Warhol | MPR News