Winter storm unfolds across Minnesota and Wisconsin

Minnesota

Spring snow storm: Your photos and snowfall totals from around Minnesota

MPR News Staff
Person in the snow02
Matt Versaevel (right) and Will Versaevel, 3, watch their dog Nala catch a snowball in their front yard in Marshall as the snow began to fall thicker in the late afternoon on Sunday.
Jackson Forderer | MPR News

Updated: 9:10 a.m.

The season’s biggest snowfall hit Minnesota on Sunday.

The Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota saw nearly 6-8 inches of snow from late Sunday into early Monday.

Send us your snowfall photos at tell@mpr.org and let us know where they were taken.

a park is covered in snow
Gold Medal Park in Minneapolis is covered in snow on Sunday.
Courtesy of Holly Schulz

Here’s a look at some snowfall totals, as reported by the National Weather Service on Monday morning. It was still snowing in some areas, so snow totals may change later in the day.

  • 13 inches — Birnamwood, Wis.

  • 12 inches — Tigerton, Wis.

  • 11 inches — Wausau, Wis.

  • 10.3 inches — Menomonie, Wis.

  • 9.1 inches — Hugo

  • 8.9 inches — Tamarack

  • 8.6 inches — Waite Park

  • 8.5 inches — Cloquet

  • 8.3 inches — Zimmerman

  • 8.2 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

  • 8.2 inches — St. Augusta

  • 8.1 inches — Chanhassen

  • 8.1 inches — Shafer

  • 8 inches — Clear Lake

  • 8 inches — Bradford

  • 8 inches — Duluth

  • 8 inches — Luxemburg

  • 8 inches — Hovland

Canoes are stored with fresh snow on the ground.
Canoes are covered in snow near the Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis on Sunday, March 24, 2024.
Courtesy of Áedán Donovan

  • 7.7 inches — Lutsen

  • 7.5 inches — Minnetonka

  • 7.5 inches — Zimmerman

  • 7.5 inches — Chisago City

  • 7.5 inches — St. Francis

  • 7.5 inches — Woodbury

  • 7.5 inches — Two Harbors

  • 7.5 inches — Superior, Wis.

  • 7.5 inches — Corcoran

  • 7.5 inches — Bloomington

  • 7.5 inches — Milaca

  • 7.4 inches — Stacy

  • 7 inches — Minneapolis

  • 7 inches — New York Mills

  • 7 inches — Wabasha

  • 7 inches — Lake Shore

  • 7 inches — Oak Grove

  • 7 inches — Blaine

  • 6.9 inches — Hayward, Wis.

  • 6.8 inches — Prior Lake

  • 6.6 inches — Victoria

  • 6.5 inches — Moose Lake

  • 6.5 inches — Rochester

  • 6.5 inches — Douglas

  • 6.5 inches — Hermantown

    Snow falls over a plowed street01
    Snow falls as plows finally get their moment to shine in St. Paul's Lowertown on Sunday.
    Gretchen Brown | MPR News

  • 6.1 inches — Falcon Heights

  • 6 inches — Grand Marias

  • 6 inches — Eagan

  • 6 inches — Rosemount

  • 6 inches — Breezy Point

  • 6 inches — Motley

  • 6 inches — Pine River

  • 6 inches — Wadena

  • 6 inches — Elk Creek

  • 6 inches — Lewiston

a black and white bird stands on a snowy fence
"This little guy is usually hard at work on the suet, but sat for some time, looking around in the sky as to say: 'What is this disrupting my day?'" Cathy DeJarlais said.
Courtesy of Cathy DeJarlais

  • 5.8 inches — Orono

  • 5.7 inches — Forest Lake

  • 5.6 inches — Brooklyn Park

  • 5.5 inches — Osseo

  • 5.5 inches — Elko New Market

  • 5.5 inches — Maplewood

  • 5.5 inches — Baxter

  • 5.5 inches — Parkers Prairie

  • 5.2 inches — Prior Lake

  • 5 inches — Iron Mountain

  • 5 inches — Mandan, N.D.

  • 5 inches — Murdo, S.D.

  • 5 inches — Caledonia

  • 5 inches — Mantorville

    lake and trees covered in snow
    A snowy day in Grey Cloud Island on Sunday.
    Courtesy of Laura Tracy

  • 5 inches — Plymouth

  • 5 inches — Winthrop

  • 5 inches — Maple Plain

  • 4.8 inches — Lester Park

  • 4.5 inches — Brimsom

  • 4.5 inches — Brainerd

  • 4.2 inches — Mahtowa

  • 4.2 inches — Barrows

  • 4 inches — Red Wing

  • 4 inches — Silver Bay

  • 4 inches — Finland

  • 4 inches — Waconia

  • 4 inches — Vining

  • 4 inches — Moorhead

  • 3.9 inches — Fillmore

  • 3.8 inches — Esko

  • 3.8 inches — Buffalo

  • 3.7 inches — Columbia Heights

  • 3.7 inches — Clearwater

  • 3.6 inches — Hastings

A view of a patio with snow covering it.
Snow covers the patio furniture at a residence in Rochester on Sunday.
Courtesy of Kelly Classic
A child lays in the snow to make a snow angel.
Roy enjoys the snow in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood of St. Paul on Sunday.
Courtesy of Anna Diffley
A tree is covered in snow.
A tree is covered in snow in West St. Paul on Sunday.
Courtesy of Amy Mueller
A man pushes a snowblower
A man operates a snowblower in Stillwater on Monday.
Erin Warhol | MPR News
A snowy forest scene.
Snow covers the paths and forest in Lebanon Hills Regional Park on Sunday.
Courtesy of Dustin Cesarek
A child wearing pink snowsuit and yellow hat.
A young child plays with the snow near a walkway in Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul Sunday.
Courtesy of Tana Welter
Snow covers a dock.
A view of Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis on Sunday.
Courtesy of Áedán Donovan
Children play in the snow in a yard.
A family in Burnsville celebrates the first snowball fight of the season Sunday. "The three-year-old was very confused when putting on snow pants as he hasn't worn them for as long as he can remember," said Laura Van Luven.
Courtesy of Laura Van Luven
a man carries a baby on a snowy day
John Littlewolf and daughter Giuliana take a walk during a snowfall on Sunday afternoon in St Paul.
Courtesy of John Littlewolf
Snowy trees in a park
Snow falls at Valley Park in Roseville on Sunday.
Nancy Lebens | MPR News
a red bird is surrounded by snow
A bird was photographed during a snowstorm in southern Minnesota on Friday.
Courtesy of Rena Langowski
side by side of a boat
"On March 14, we were so excited to be the first boat and dock in Lake Henry. Today, we're worried it might have been the last time we got them in. Ice is back on and blowing straight towards our shore," said Eliza Henrich in Alexandria.
Courtesy of Eliza Henrich
a dog snout covered in snow
Guava the dog enjoys playing with snow in her backyard in south Minneapolis on Sunday.
Courtesy of Tyler F
a patio covered in snow
A bird eats from a birdfeeder covered in snow in Duluth on Sunday.
Courtesy of Sienna Prom
side by side of a cat
Nyx the cat celebrates her first birthday in the snow.
Courtesy of William Thorne
snow and easter bunnies
Enjoying the view from an Easter-decorated living room on Sunday.
Courtesy of Jeremy Pangerl
ornaments covered in snow
Snow covers some garden ornaments in Central Minnesota, near the St. Cloud Airport on Sunday.
Courtesy of Melissa Brown
a white horse on snow
Punk the horse stares at the snow at Cross Creek Stables in Cologne on Sunday.
Courtesy of Carolyn Bastick
snow falls on stores during winter storm
Snow falls over Stillwater during a winter storm on Sunday.
Erin Warhol | MPR News

