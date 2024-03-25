Spring snow storm: Your photos and snowfall totals from around Minnesota
Updated: 9:10 a.m.
The season’s biggest snowfall hit Minnesota on Sunday.
The Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota saw nearly 6-8 inches of snow from late Sunday into early Monday.
Here’s a look at some snowfall totals, as reported by the National Weather Service on Monday morning. It was still snowing in some areas, so snow totals may change later in the day.
13 inches — Birnamwood, Wis.
12 inches — Tigerton, Wis.
11 inches — Wausau, Wis.
10.3 inches — Menomonie, Wis.
9.1 inches — Hugo
8.9 inches — Tamarack
8.6 inches — Waite Park
8.5 inches — Cloquet
8.3 inches — Zimmerman
8.2 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
8.2 inches — St. Augusta
8.1 inches — Chanhassen
8.1 inches — Shafer
8 inches — Clear Lake
8 inches — Bradford
8 inches — Duluth
8 inches — Luxemburg
8 inches — Hovland
7.7 inches — Lutsen
7.5 inches — Minnetonka
7.5 inches — Zimmerman
7.5 inches — Chisago City
7.5 inches — St. Francis
7.5 inches — Woodbury
7.5 inches — Two Harbors
7.5 inches — Superior, Wis.
7.5 inches — Corcoran
7.5 inches — Bloomington
7.5 inches — Milaca
7.4 inches — Stacy
7 inches — Minneapolis
7 inches — New York Mills
7 inches — Wabasha
7 inches — Lake Shore
7 inches — Oak Grove
7 inches — Blaine
6.9 inches — Hayward, Wis.
6.8 inches — Prior Lake
6.6 inches — Victoria
6.5 inches — Moose Lake
6.5 inches — Rochester
6.5 inches — Douglas
6.5 inches — Hermantown
6.1 inches — Falcon Heights
6 inches — Grand Marias
6 inches — Eagan
6 inches — Rosemount
6 inches — Breezy Point
6 inches — Motley
6 inches — Pine River
6 inches — Wadena
6 inches — Elk Creek
6 inches — Lewiston
5.8 inches — Orono
5.7 inches — Forest Lake
5.6 inches — Brooklyn Park
5.5 inches — Osseo
5.5 inches — Elko New Market
5.5 inches — Maplewood
5.5 inches — Baxter
5.5 inches — Parkers Prairie
5.2 inches — Prior Lake
5 inches — Iron Mountain
5 inches — Mandan, N.D.
5 inches — Murdo, S.D.
5 inches — Caledonia
5 inches — Mantorville
5 inches — Plymouth
5 inches — Winthrop
5 inches — Maple Plain
4.8 inches — Lester Park
4.5 inches — Brimsom
4.5 inches — Brainerd
4.2 inches — Mahtowa
4.2 inches — Barrows
4 inches — Red Wing
4 inches — Silver Bay
4 inches — Finland
4 inches — Waconia
4 inches — Vining
4 inches — Moorhead
3.9 inches — Fillmore
3.8 inches — Esko
3.8 inches — Buffalo
3.7 inches — Columbia Heights
3.7 inches — Clearwater
3.6 inches — Hastings
