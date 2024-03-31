Photos: Deaf community celebrates Ramadan with iftar meal

At a celebration during the holy month of Ramadan, community members gathered Saturday for the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

The iftar — or meal to break the fast for the day — offered community members a chance to learn about culturally and linguistically appropriate services, all while enjoying good food and company.

The event was hosted by the Minnesota Deaf Muslim Community and held at the Wilder Foundation in St. Paul.

Photographer Ben Brewer joined the celebration to document the community gathering for MPR News.

Community members converse during the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

Patrick Tricio, left, a baker who is deafblind signs with an interpreter before the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

Community members converse in ASL before the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

Community members converse before the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

The Deaf Iftar Celebration at the Wilder Foundation.

An interpreter signs the presentation on Culturally and Linguistically Appropriate Services (CLAS) by Valerie Shirley.

Omar Ibrahim delivers a keynote on the tenets of Islam during the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

Nausheena Hussain looks on during the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

Community members pray the evening prayer, Tarawih, during the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

Valerie Shirley, executive director of the Minnesota Deaf Muslim Community, checks in attendees for the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

Table decorations and fresh figs at the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

Community members arrive for the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

Minnesota Deaf Muslim Community Executive Director Valerie Shirley, right, embraces an attendee before the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

Minnesota Deaf Muslim Community Executive Director Valerie Shirley embraces an attendee at the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

Volunteers from the Minnesota Deaf Muslim Community share food during the Deaf Iftar Celebration.

Community members break their fast with water during the Deaf Iftar Celebration.