Officers, suspect injured during weekend standoff in Burnsville

Two police officers and a suspect were injured during a standoff in Burnsville over the weekend.

Authorities said the two officers, who were part of Burnsville’s law enforcement partner the Tri-City Tactical Team, both had minor injuries. The female suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Burnsville Police Department said officers got a call around 8:30 p.m. Saturday reporting the sound of a gunshot from inside a residence near Buck Hill Road.

On the scene, officers determined that a female suspect was still inside. They issued a shelter-in-place order for the area and evacuated a few nearby homes.

Several neighboring departments responded to assist on the scene as officers attempted to negotiate with the woman overnight. Burnsville police said she was taken into custody with a K-9 unit around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and transported to a hospital.

The police department did not provide details about the injuries received by the suspect or the two officers.

The incident happened six weeks after the fatal shooting of three Burnsville first responders during a standoff.