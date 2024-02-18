Law enforcement officers shot in Burnsville, city says it's an 'active scene'

Law enforcement is investigating after several officers reportedly were shot in the southern Twin Cities suburb of Burnsville. Few details on the incident have been released officially yet.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar posted on Facebook Sunday that she was told by police “that three officers have been shot in Burnsville. They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for the families and the Burnsville PD this morning.”

City spokesperson Carissa Larsen could not confirm that officers were shot but that it was an “active scene.”

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, whose Congressional district includes Burnsville, said on the social media platform X, “I’m devastated to hear the news coming out of Burnsville this morning & remain in close contact with local officials & law enforcement to offer any federal support they need. I’m keeping the Burnsville PD, first responders, their loved ones & the entire community in my thoughts.”

Law enforcement from multiple agencies are staged near Burnsville Parkway, west of Interstate 35E, which they say is not the scene of the incident.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara shared on X, “Please keep Burnsville Police Dept in your prayers this morning.”

This is a developing news update. Check back for more information.