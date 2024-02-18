Crime, Law and Justice

Recent incidents of law enforcement officers killed or wounded by gunfire in Minnesota, neighboring states

MPR News Staff
Police Shooting North Dakota
Fargo Police Department Honor Guard members carry a memorial urn and flag at the close of funeral services for Fargo, N.D., police officer Jake Wallin at Pequot Lakes High School in Pequot Lakes, Minn., on July 22, 2023.
David Samson | Forum Communications via AP file

Share

The fatal shooting of three first responders — including two police officers — in Burnsville early Sunday is at least the 11th time since early 2023 that law enforcement officers have been wounded or killed by gunfire in Minnesota, or adjacent portions of neighboring states.

In the most recent previous incident, five officers were shot and wounded on Oct. 12 while attempting to serve a search warrant in Benton County in central Minnesota.

Prior incidents since early 2023 include:

  • On Sept. 13, police officer Kevin Cram, 33, was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in Algona, Iowa, about 30 miles south of the Minnesota state line. The suspected shooter was apprehended at a home near Sleepy Eye, Minn.

  • A Minneapolis police officer was shot and wounded while pursuing a vehicle on Aug. 11.

  • Fargo, N.D., police officer Jake Wallin, 23, was fatally shot and two other officers were critically wounded by a gunman on July 14.

  • St. Croix County, Wis., sheriff’s deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot on May 6 while responding to a call about a potential drunk driver in a ditch near Glenwood City, Wis.

Law enforcement line up under flags
Thousands of people gather in April to attend the funeral service for Pope County sheriff’s deputy Josh Owen, who was killed in the line of duty.
Paul Middlestaedt for MPR News 2023

  • Pope County, Minn., sheriff’s deputy Josh Owen, 44, was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call at a home in Cyrus, Minn., on April 15. Another deputy and a police officer were wounded in that incident.

  • An officer was shot and wounded while serving a search warrant in Granite Falls, Minn., on April 10.

  • Two western Wisconsin police officers — Cameron officer Hunter Scheel, 23, and Chetek officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 — were fatally shot during a traffic stop in Barron County on April 8.

  • A White Bear Lake police officer was shot and wounded on Jan. 24, 2023, while serving a warrant.

  • Two McLeod County sheriff’s deputies were wounded by gunfire on Jan. 23, 2023, while serving a warrant in Winsted, Minn.

Related links

Grow the Future of Public Media

MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory