Recent incidents of law enforcement officers killed or wounded by gunfire in Minnesota, neighboring states

The fatal shooting of three first responders — including two police officers — in Burnsville early Sunday is at least the 11th time since early 2023 that law enforcement officers have been wounded or killed by gunfire in Minnesota, or adjacent portions of neighboring states.

The latest Two officers, one medic killed responding to domestic abuse call in Burnsville

In the most recent previous incident, five officers were shot and wounded on Oct. 12 while attempting to serve a search warrant in Benton County in central Minnesota.

Prior incidents since early 2023 include:

On Sept. 13, police officer Kevin Cram, 33, was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in Algona, Iowa, about 30 miles south of the Minnesota state line. The suspected shooter was apprehended at a home near Sleepy Eye, Minn.

A Minneapolis police officer was shot and wounded while pursuing a vehicle on Aug. 11.

Fargo, N.D., police officer Jake Wallin, 23, was fatally shot and two other officers were critically wounded by a gunman on July 14.

St. Croix County, Wis., sheriff’s deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot on May 6 while responding to a call about a potential drunk driver in a ditch near Glenwood City, Wis.

Thousands of people gather in April to attend the funeral service for Pope County sheriff’s deputy Josh Owen, who was killed in the line of duty. Paul Middlestaedt for MPR News 2023

