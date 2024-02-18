Recent incidents of law enforcement officers killed or wounded by gunfire in Minnesota, neighboring states
The fatal shooting of three first responders — including two police officers — in Burnsville early Sunday is at least the 11th time since early 2023 that law enforcement officers have been wounded or killed by gunfire in Minnesota, or adjacent portions of neighboring states.
In the most recent previous incident, five officers were shot and wounded on Oct. 12 while attempting to serve a search warrant in Benton County in central Minnesota.
Prior incidents since early 2023 include:
On Sept. 13, police officer Kevin Cram, 33, was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in Algona, Iowa, about 30 miles south of the Minnesota state line. The suspected shooter was apprehended at a home near Sleepy Eye, Minn.
A Minneapolis police officer was shot and wounded while pursuing a vehicle on Aug. 11.
Fargo, N.D., police officer Jake Wallin, 23, was fatally shot and two other officers were critically wounded by a gunman on July 14.
St. Croix County, Wis., sheriff’s deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot on May 6 while responding to a call about a potential drunk driver in a ditch near Glenwood City, Wis.
Pope County, Minn., sheriff’s deputy Josh Owen, 44, was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call at a home in Cyrus, Minn., on April 15. Another deputy and a police officer were wounded in that incident.
An officer was shot and wounded while serving a search warrant in Granite Falls, Minn., on April 10.
Two western Wisconsin police officers — Cameron officer Hunter Scheel, 23, and Chetek officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 — were fatally shot during a traffic stop in Barron County on April 8.
A White Bear Lake police officer was shot and wounded on Jan. 24, 2023, while serving a warrant.
Two McLeod County sheriff’s deputies were wounded by gunfire on Jan. 23, 2023, while serving a warrant in Winsted, Minn.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!