Man charged after allegedly stabbing hospital employee in Willmar

A 31-year-old Willmar man faces two assault charges after allegedly stabbing and seriously wounding a hospital employee on Monday.

Darrick Whelan was charged Wednesday in Kandiyohi County with second- and third-degree assault.

He’s accused of attacking a 53-year-old woman who works at CentraCare – Rice Memorial Hospital and had been caring for Whelan.

According to a police report and court documents, Whelan had been brought to the hospital early Monday for treatment of a mental health issue.

The victim later told investigators that staff members had seen Whelan “do some weird movements, which made staff nervous,” according to the criminal complaint.

At about 11:30 a.m., the complaint alleges, Whelan produced a folding knife and attacked the woman as she was sitting outside his room.

Other staff members subdued Whelan. A security guard got control of the knife and threw it down a hallway, where other staff members secured it. The knife was later turned over to police.

The victim was stabbed multiple times, and the wounds required surgery and 36 stitches.

Whelan was treated for injuries and then taken to the county jail. The complaint states that Whelan declined to speak with investigators.

His initial court appearance was Wednesday morning. Bail was set at $200,000; he’s due back in court in June.

In a statement, CentraCare said it’s “saddened by the situation that unfolded Monday in the emergency room at CentraCare – Rice Memorial Hospital. Events like this are happening far too frequently at health care facilities around the country, and we are not immune.”

“Our thoughts are with the employee who is recovering from their injuries as well as the staff who suffered emotional distress as a result of this incident,” the statement said. “We are providing support teams for all involved and we will continually strive to create even safer environments for our patients, their families and all employees at CentraCare.”