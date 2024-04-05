Job Interview: The highs and lows of being a Minnesota Twins scoreboard operator

While the Minnesota Twins are scoring runs and bounding across home plate, a team of at least 20 people sits above the action making sure each point is tallied.

Scoreboard control-room operators aren’t usually in the spotlight, but their decisions during a game can be a key part of the fan experience.

That’s why we put Jeremy Loosbrock in the spotlight for our Job Interview series where we talk to everyday Minnesotans about the rewards and challenges of their work.

Official title: Senior Manager of the Game Day Experience for the Minnesota Twins

What I actually do: “I work for the Minnesota Twins in the scoreboard control rule. I use the technology to really put together the most immersive, entertaining environment possible. That’s really what I do. I mean, when it comes down to it, I just want to make people smile.”

A great day at work: “The first time we ran the Jhoan Duran intro, I think, was when I realized — wow — this is an experience that was bigger than what I could have even imagined. We turn the lights down, we run fire around the boards, and the music itself injects energy into the crowd that I never expected. You can see people dancing and just enjoying that moment.”

A not-so-great day at work: “One crazy thing that I saw was one time we came in, and there was water coming out of the ceiling, and literally pouring on this technology that we have, you know, running down the front of the TV, pouring through an audio rack ice that had built up on the roof. I believe it was before an opener about five years ago. And that was just panic. I mean, what can you do?”

What I’ve learned: “I think what I learned is that I value each and every day being different. And that to me is something that I've grown to really love about my job in my profession, because I am not a routine guy. I like change.”

This interview has been lightly edited for style and clarity. Click on the audio player for the original version.