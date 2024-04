Cleveland Guardians beat Minnesota Twins 3-1

David Fry hit a three-run homer and seven Cleveland pitchers combined on a two-hitter, helping the Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Saturday.

On a day when they lost ace Shane Bieber to season-ending elbow surgery, the Guardians showcased their pitching depth while improving to 7-2 this season.

“This is a special group of guys we have right now,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “To go through a day like we all had today and then have a game like we had today, it was real telling about the people in that room.”

Carlos Carrasco worked three innings of one-run ball. The 37-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked three before he was pulled after 78 pitches.

“The main goal was just keep the game close, and the bullpen came and they did their job," Carrasco said.

Nick Sandlin (2-0), Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis, Scott Barlow, Tyler Beede and Emmanuel Clase combined to blank Minnesota over the final six innings. Clase worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Joe Ryan (1-1) struck out seven over six innings for Minnesota, but he paid dearly for a hanging sweeper that Fry deposited into the second deck in left field in the second.

“It didn’t spin the way that it usually does,” Ryan said. “I think that was one of the lower movements of the day for the sweeper. So that’s kind of annoying.”

Alex Kirilloff put the Twins on the board with an RBI triple in the first. It was the third straight game with a triple for Kirilloff, who came into the season with two triples in 640 career at-bats.

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, right, scores on a triple hit by Alex Kirilloff during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Minneapolis. Matt Krohn | AP

But Minnesota didn't manage another hit until Carlos Correa singled with two out in the ninth. The Twins went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position and struck out 14 times.

Minnesota also struggled to score in the series opener on Thursday. It struck out 15 times and went 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position in a 4-2 loss.

“That’s not going to last forever. We know that,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But all these games matter, and the sooner we figure this out the better.”

Even though the Twins had just two hits Saturday, they had plenty of chances to break through as the Guardians walked seven and hit three batters.

In the sixth, Byron Buxton was hit by a pitch and Max Kepler walked with nobody out. Former Guardian Carlos Santana then hit a roller up the middle against his first big league team, but second baseman Andrés Jiménez made a diving backhanded stop before flipping the ball with his glove for the forceout at second.

Gaddis then hit Matt Wallner to load the bases. But he struck out Ryan Jeffers and Willi Castro to end the threat.

“You give 10 free bases and wiggle out of it with one run, you’ve got to feel really good about the way those guys handled themselves under pressure and picked each other up,” Vogt said.