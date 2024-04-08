Photo Galleries

Photos: Total solar eclipse sweeps across North America

The Associated Press
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday.
Eric Gay | AP

Millions across North America witnessed the moon block out the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday.

The eclipse’s path of totality stretched from Mazatlán, Mexico to Newfoundland, an area that crosses 15 U.S. states and is home to 44 million people. Revelers were engulfed in darkness at state parks, on city rooftops and in small towns.

Most of those in North America, but not in the direct path, still witnessed a partial eclipse, with the moon transforming the sun into a fiery crescent.

Totality's first stop on land cast Mazatlán's sparkling beaches into darkness before continuing northeast toward Eagle Pass, Texas, one its first stops in the U.S.

Total solar eclipses happen somewhere around the world every 11 to 18 months, but they don't often cross paths with millions of people. The U.S. last got a taste in 2017, and won’t again see a coast-to-coast spectacle until 2045.

People watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday.
Eric Gay | AP
Melissa, left, and Michael Richards watch through solar goggles as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Wooster, Ohio, Monday.
Erin Hooley | AP
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday.
Eric Gay | AP
Didier Timothy-Mondesir watches the solar eclipse from Prince Edward County, Ontario, Monday.
Sean Kilpatrick | AP
People watch a total solar eclipse as the sky goes dark in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday.
Fernando Llano | AP
People watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday.
Eric Gay | AP
People watch a total solar eclipse as the sky goes dark in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday.
Fernando Llano | AP
A man tests special glasses in preparation for viewing an upcoming solar total eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, on Sunday.
Fernando Llano | AP
The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Fort Worth, Texas, Monday.
LM Otero | AP
People use special glasses to watch a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday.
Fernando Llano | AP

