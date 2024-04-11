Rain forces postponement of Twins-Tigers game. They'll play a doubleheader on Saturday
The scheduled Thursday game between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers has been rained out and will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader.
The doubleheader will begin at 12:10 p.m. CT on Saturday. The second game will start about 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opening game.
The opener of this four-game series will take place Friday night.
