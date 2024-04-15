Authorities: Driver dies by suicide after lengthy police pursuit in southern Minnesota

A lengthy police pursuit Sunday night in southern Minnesota ended when the driver took his own life in a hospital parking lot in Cannon Falls, authorities said.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported that it started when a police officer was injured during an attempted traffic stop in the city of West Concord. Authorities said no law enforcement officers fired their guns during the pursuit.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident started in West Concord around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, when a police officer was “rammed by a suspect vehicle” while attempting traffic stop. Authorities did not say why the officer was trying to pull over the vehicle.

The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and discharged.

Meanwhile, a witness to that incident followed the vehicle and alerted authorities to its location. Deputies tried to stop it, which turned into a pursuit that ended in Cannon Falls, more than 20 miles north of West Concord.

Authorities said the chase ended in the parking lot of the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital. Cannon Falls police said the male driver “was given repeated commands and refused to follow them” before he displayed a gun and took his own life.

The name of the person who died has not been released. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

If you or someone you know is in crisis right now, please call, text, or chat 988 to connect with a trained counselor who can help you.