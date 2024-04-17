Minnesota toddler dies after fall from South Dakota hotel window

A southwest Minnesota toddler who fell from a South Dakota hotel’s third-floor window has died.

Kathryn and Alex Hein of Lakefield wrote in a Facebook post that their year-old son, Madden, died Monday, two days after falling at Club House Hotel & Suites in Sioux Falls.

“It is with heavy hearts to say that our sweet baby boy Madden gained his angel wings late on April 15th,” the couple wrote. “Madden is going into organ donation. His organs are going to help so many other people. Our little boy is a real-life superhero.”

Police are investigating the boy’s death, but Sioux Falls police said on Tuesday that “everything points to just a tragic event, just an accidental fall.”

Alex Hein is middle school social studies teacher and a high school basketball coach. Kathryn Hein is a kindergarten teacher and helps coach volleyball. The couple also have a 3-year-old daughter and are expecting another child in August, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The Jackson County Central school district said its schools were closed Wednesday to allow students and staff to attend a “hero walk” in Sioux Falls to honor Madden’s life and organ donation.

“The entire community shares in the sorrow for this young child. Both students and staff are deeply affected by this loss, and counseling services are available for those in need,” the district said.

An online fundraiser for the family had raised more than $64,000 as of midday Wednesday.