Photos: Wolves fans celebrate beginning of NBA Playoffs

Minnesota Timberwolves fans swarmed downtown Minneapolis Saturday for the opening of the NBA playoffs.

The Wolves, who finished the season 56-26 with the third best record in the Western Conference, are facing the Phoenix Suns in round one of a best-of-seven series.

Nolan Peterson of Waconia says the Wolves haven’t been this good since Kevin Garnett was on the team nearly two decades ago.

“It seems like my whole life they’ve been kind of middle of the pack, as you say,” Peterson said. “When [Kevin Garnett] left it’s kind of the hard years, but now it’s fun watching them grow, mesh, have that chemistry back."

Game 2 is Tuesday night at Target Center.

Marshall Bergner of Coon Rapids (left) and Andy (right) are seen in costumes during Game 1 of the playoffs at Target Center on Saturday, in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News Minnesota Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) signs autographs before Game 1 of the playoffs between the Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns at Target Center on Saturday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News Basketball fans enter the arena to watch Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns Game 1 of the playoffs at Target Center on Saturday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News