Photos: Wolves fans celebrate beginning of NBA Playoffs
Updated: 4:33 p.m.
Minnesota Timberwolves fans swarmed downtown Minneapolis Saturday for the opening of the NBA playoffs.
The Wolves, who finished the season 56-26 with the third best record in the Western Conference, are facing the Phoenix Suns in round one of a best-of-seven series.
Nolan Peterson of Waconia says the Wolves haven’t been this good since Kevin Garnett was on the team nearly two decades ago.
“It seems like my whole life they’ve been kind of middle of the pack, as you say,” Peterson said. “When [Kevin Garnett] left it’s kind of the hard years, but now it’s fun watching them grow, mesh, have that chemistry back."
Game 2 is Tuesday night at Target Center.
Create a More Connected Minnesota
MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.