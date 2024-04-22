Shelter-in-place alert for Robbinsdale neighborhood inadvertently sent to all of Hennepin County

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place alert on Monday evening for a small part of Robbinsdale — which was inadvertently posted for all of Hennepin County.

Robbinsdale police said that alert remained active through 10 p.m. Monday just for the 3600 block of West Broadway. It was not in effect for other areas of the city or county. Authorities didn’t offer further details on why it was issued for a wider area than intended.

Police said it stemmed from reports of a “possible armed domestic situation.” Officers responded to the call at about 6:45 p.m., and detained three people who appeared to be involved in the incident. Officers also confirmed that weapons had been involved, though police did not elaborate on what kinds of weapons.

Authorities said they had conflicting information on whether other people were involved, so they “contained” a residence.

“As is standard procedure, a shelter in place notification was sent out by the Hennepin County Communications Division,” Robbinsdale police said in an update sent at 8:40 p.m. “This was to be sent to the impacted residences on the block. However, it was sent, unintentionally, to (all of) Hennepin County.”

Authorities said the three people who were detained had minor injuries. There were no reports of other injuries in the incident.

It’s not the first time in recent years that a public safety alert was inadvertently sent to a wider area of Minnesota than intended.

In October 2022, a shelter-in-place cell phone alert intended for a small area of Roseville was broadcast throughout the Twin Cities metro.

In August 2022, an alert for the city of Pine Island was erroneously sent to other parts of the state as well.