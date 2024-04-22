Walz appoints Theodora Gaïtas and Sarah Hennesy to Minnesota Supreme Court

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced the appointment of two new Supreme Court justices — Theodora Gaïtas and Sarah Hennesy — who are set to replace retiring justices Margaret H. Chutich and G. Barry Anderson.

The appointments will again give the court a female majority. And all seven members will have been selected by DFL governors. Hennesy is set to replace Anderson, who will retire next month. Gaïtas will replace Chutich, who is set to retire in July.

Minnesota Supreme Court justice appointee Theodora Gaïtas thanks Gov. Tim Walz during a ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

The governor’s office announced the appointments Monday morning and is set to hold a news conference later in the day to introduce the justices.

Walz interviewed candidates last week after a state merit selection panel advanced six earlier this month. Both Hennesy, 54, and Gaïtas, 53, serve as judges now — Hennesy in the Seventh Judicial District, and Gaïtas on the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Minnesota Supreme Court justice appointee Sarah Hennesy (right) answers questions from the press next to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (right) and Gov. Tim Walz (center) following a ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

The governor called Hennesy a brilliant legal mind and “a leader who knows how to move the needle towards justice.” Meanwhile, he said that Gaïtas was a “remarkable jurist who has served at all levels of our judiciary.”

Both appointees said they were honored to join the high court and would work to apply the law fairly in the role.

More on the appointees:

Gaïtas serves as a judge on the Minnesota Court of Appeals. She previously served as a judge in the Fourth Judicial District, where she presided over a felony caseload in the criminal division. Gaïtas is also co-chair of the Tribal Court State Court Forum.

Hennesy is the chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District. She has practiced law in appellate and trial courts in Iowa, Washington, D.C. and Virginia. She worked as a staff attorney at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid in St. Cloud. She also serves as the chair of the Minnesota Supreme Court Advisory Committee on the General Rules of Practice.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.