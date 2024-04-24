Sammy McDowell remembered as ‘pillar’ of his north Minneapolis community

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the life of the popular restaurant owner Sammy McDowell, 48, on Tuesday night.

His community of family, friends and fellow parishioners gathered in the parking lot of Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis.

Sammy McDowell poses for a photo at his restaurant. David Pierini | North News 2019

Many of the adults and children arrived at the community picnic carrying balloons of various colors and shapes. At around 6:30 p.m., the crowd released the balloons in tandem with members of communities in six states around the country where McDowell had roots.

“Sammy was a pillar of this community. Sammy loved everybody,” Shiloh minister Arnetta Phillips told the crowd. “He could give you the shirt off his back if you needed it; he would do it.”

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Minister Arnetta Phillips (right) speaks at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis on Tuesday during Sammy McDowell's memorial picnic. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

McDowell owned Sammy’s Avenue Eatery located along West Broadway Avenue on the city’s north side.

An entrepreneur who aimed to boost economic development in the area, McDowell was also remembered by friends and community members as a singer as well as a calming presence on the northside during COVID and during the unrest which followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

McDowell was also a longtime member of Shiloh Temple. And according to Bishop Richard D. Howell, Jr. McDowell was in attendance at the church last Sunday.

“I don’t believe he was feeling well when he stepped into the church house. He was just sitting there, kind of quiet,” Howell said. “Some people noticed that he was not the same.”

McDowell collapsed toward the end of the service. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where doctors tried to save him but he later died, Howell said.

Howell said McDowell’s death was a shock to the community.

“Some people just didn’t know how to process their grieving after the abrupt loss of Sammy,” he said. “And so we felt like well, maybe this would be a good time for the grieving community to come together, and have some Sammy stories, share some good news about him and release some balloons together.”

It’s appropriate, considering the man.

“He was all about community. He was a champion of the community. He was a gentle giant,” Howell said.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 6 of 6 Michael McDowell, nephew to Sammy McDowell, (right) speaks at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis on Tuesday. Liam James Doyle for MPR News 1 of 6 Signage displays at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis on Tuesday where community members gathered for a memorial picnic to honor the life of Sammy McDowell, a fixture of the community and business owner of Sammy’s Avenue Eatery, who passed away suddenly on Sunday. Liam James Doyle for MPR News 2 of 6 Kelly Kimbell (center) and April Foster (right) hold each other while watching balloons fly high above Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis. Liam James Doyle for MPR News Next Slide

Priscilla Roberts, a senior executive admin at Shiloh, has been a member of the church for 25 years. She met McDowell the year she joined Shiloh and they were friends ever since.

“He’s always been the same,” she said. “Very giving, incredibly warm, always looking out for other people.”

Roberts met him when he was part of the choir.

“He did his own CDs,” she said. “I loved his voice.”

Fixture of the Black community in Minneapolis Sammy McDowell remembered as a ‘treasure of wisdom’

Roberts said elders used to say that people could move between the outhouse to the penthouse. In other words, people can interact with others the same way in different scenarios.

“That was Sammy. He would give a man a cup of coffee on the street corner and able to just serve the same coffee to Gov. Walz,” she said. “It didn’t matter to him.”

One of McDowell’s friends, Brian Bogan, attended the event with his two children.

Brian Bogan, who has been friends with McDowell for over 25 years, at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis on Tuesday. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

“He meant everything because he just really wanted to see the community thrive,” said Bogan, who has been friends with McDowell for over 25 years. “Like he wanted more for the community than he wanted for himself.”

Church officials say funeral details have not yet been finalized.