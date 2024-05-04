More than 16,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart recalled over E. coli risk

The recalled beef products above were produced on April 26 and April 27. U.S. Department of Agriculture

Over 16,000 pounds of ground beef produced by Cargill Meat Solutions and sold at Walmart have been recalled due to concerns of a possible E. coli contamination.

The contaminated beef was produced on April 26 and April 27 and distributed to Walmart stores throughout the eastern U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the beef products, USDA said. Cargill said it launched a voluntary recall out "of an abundance of caution."

The Pennsylvania-based food distributor became concerned of a possible contamination after discovering that "previously segregated product had been inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef," the agency said.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

The ground beef has been sold at Walmart locations in Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont and New York.

The Cargill products subject to recall include:

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "93 percent lean 7 percent fat all natural lean ground beef"

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "prime rib steak burgers patties"

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "85 percent lean 15 percent fat all natural angus premium ground beef"

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "80 percent lean 20 percent fat all natural ground beef chuck"

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80 percent lean 20 percent fat all natural ground beef chuck patties"

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90 percent lean 10 percent fat all natural ground beef sirloin patties"

USDA advises consumers to throw away or return the contaminated products to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.