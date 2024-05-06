Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Interstate 35W in Bloomington

A man was seriously injured after being struck by an SUV Monday morning on Interstate 35W in Bloomington.

The crash closed the northbound lanes for more than an hour.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the incident started just after 6 a.m. along the freeway at 90th Street. A northbound Acura crashed and became disabled in the left lane.

The Patrol said the driver of the car, 39-year-old Khalid Muridi, ran across the freeway and up the hill to 90th Street. A few minutes later, he ran back down to the freeway and was struck as he tried crossing to his vehicle.

Authorities said he suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Hennepin Healthcare. A passenger in Muridi’s vehicle, as well as the driver of the SUV — a 39-year-old Bloomington woman — were not injured.

After Muridi was struck, all northbound traffic was diverted around the crash scene using the off- and on-ramps at 90th Street. It caused major traffic delays, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation urging drivers to use alternate routes.

MnDOT traffic cameras showed the highway was back open as of 8 a.m.