Minnesota secures final spot in PWHL playoffs

MPR News Staff
female hockey player number 21
Minnesota forward Liz Schepers skates during a PWHL game against New York at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 16.
Kelly Hagenson | PWHL file

Minnesota’s Professional Women’s Hockey League team is heading to the playoffs in its inaugural season.

After five straight losses to end the regular season, Minnesota’s postseason prospects were out of its hands; the team had to watch and wait for the outcome of Sunday night’s game between Ottawa and Toronto. If Ottawa won, it would have secured the final playoff spot and Minnesota would have been left out.

But first-place Toronto won 5-2 — handing Minnesota its ticket to the postseason.

Under league rules, Toronto will get to pick its first-round playoff opponent — either No. 3 Boston or No. 4 Minnesota. That series will start Wednesday.

Whichever team Toronto does not pick, will face No. 2 Montreal in a series starting Thursday.

