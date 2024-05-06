2024 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

Bad Bunny and Zendaya Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Monday is the Met Gala, a.k.a. fashion's biggest night, when superstars from across the celebrity stratosphere throng to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to fete fashion — and each other.

This year’s glitzy gala hosts are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth; the price of a single ticket to the evening is a reported (and eye-watering) $75,000. The guest list is always kept secret — and there’s a no-phones policy once guests step inside the Met’s doors — but past attendees include multi-hyphenate stars like Beyonce, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

The gala raises funds for the Met Museum’s Costume Institute. Unlike the rest of the Met’s curatorial areas, the fashion department must pay for itself — and last year, the gala raised some $22 million.

Gigi Hadid. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Actress Gwendoline Christie. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Gustav Magnar Witzoe. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Each year’s soiree heralds the opening of a new exhibition at the Costume Institute; this year’s display is called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” It features about 250 pieces from the Met’s permanent collection, including garments by Givenchy, Dior and Schiaparelli.

Here are some of the red carpet outfits from tonight:

Zendaya. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Dua Lipa. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Kylie Jenner. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Lana Del Rey. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Demi Moore. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Karol G. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Adrien Brody. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Harris Reed. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Serena Williams. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Lena Mahfouf. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Taylor Russell. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Aya Nakamura. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Mindy Kaling. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Sabrina Harrison. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

T.V. personality and actress La La Anthony. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

President of Jujamcyn Theaters, Jordan Roth. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Jessica Biel. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Greta Lee. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Maleah Joi Moon. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Jeff Goldblum. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Bad Bunny. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Wisdom Kay. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Bobby Digi Olisa and Laurie Cumbo. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Rebecca Ferguson. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Model Ashley Graham. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Lea Michele. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Lily James. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Alton Mason. Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Social media personality Emma Chamberlain. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

