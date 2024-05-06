Arts and Culture

2024 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

Anastasia Tsioulcas, NPR, Ciera Crawford, NPR and Estefania Mitre, NPR

Bad Bunny and Zendaya
Bad Bunny and Zendaya
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Monday is the Met Gala, a.k.a. fashion's biggest night, when superstars from across the celebrity stratosphere throng to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to fete fashion — and each other.

This year’s glitzy gala hosts are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth; the price of a single ticket to the evening is a reported (and eye-watering) $75,000. The guest list is always kept secret — and there’s a no-phones policy once guests step inside the Met’s doors — but past attendees include multi-hyphenate stars like Beyonce, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

The gala raises funds for the Met Museum’s Costume Institute. Unlike the rest of the Met’s curatorial areas, the fashion department must pay for itself — and last year, the gala raised some $22 million.

Gigi Hadid.
Gigi Hadid.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Actress Gwendoline Christie.
Actress Gwendoline Christie.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Gustav Magnar Witzoe.
Gustav Magnar Witzoe.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Each year’s soiree heralds the opening of a new exhibition at the Costume Institute; this year’s display is called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” It features about 250 pieces from the Met’s permanent collection, including garments by Givenchy, Dior and Schiaparelli.

Here are some of the red carpet outfits from tonight:

Zendaya.
Zendaya.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Dua Lipa.
Dua Lipa.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Kylie Jenner.
Kylie Jenner.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Lana Del Rey.
Lana Del Rey.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Demi Moore.
Demi Moore.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky.
Actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman.
Nicole Kidman.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Karol G.
Karol G.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.
Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner.
Kendall Jenner.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Adrien Brody.
Adrien Brody.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Harris Reed.
Harris Reed.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Serena Williams.
Serena Williams.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Lena Mahfouf.
Lena Mahfouf.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Taylor Russell.
Taylor Russell.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Aya Nakamura.
Aya Nakamura.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Mindy Kaling.
Mindy Kaling.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Sabrina Harrison.
Sabrina Harrison.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
T.V. personality and actress La La Anthony.
T.V. personality and actress La La Anthony.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
President of Jujamcyn Theaters, Jordan Roth.
President of Jujamcyn Theaters, Jordan Roth.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Jessica Biel.
Jessica Biel.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Greta Lee.
Greta Lee.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Maleah Joi Moon.
Maleah Joi Moon.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Jeff Goldblum.
Jeff Goldblum.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Bad Bunny.
Bad Bunny.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Wisdom Kay.
Wisdom Kay.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Bobby Digi Olisa and Laurie Cumbo.
Bobby Digi Olisa and Laurie Cumbo.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Rebecca Ferguson.
Rebecca Ferguson.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Model Ashley Graham.
Model Ashley Graham.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Lea Michele.
Lea Michele.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Lily James.
Lily James.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Alton Mason.
Alton Mason.
Theo Wargo/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Social media personality Emma Chamberlain.
Social media personality Emma Chamberlain.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

