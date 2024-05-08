Plug your nose! Malodorous corpse flower is about to bloom at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory said one of its rarest — and most pungent flowers — is about to bloom.

The corpse flower affectionately nicknamed “Horace” is an Amorphophallus titanum plant and will bloom for its first time since arriving at Como in 2019.

The corpse flower. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

The flowers are known for the odor of rot they give off when they bloom and are incredibly rare — fewer than 1,000 individual plants remain in the wild, making witnessing its brief and malodorous bloom a rare opportunity.

Brave sniffers can see and smell Horace at the Como’s Exhibit Gallery daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. A livestream is also available on the Como website.