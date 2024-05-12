These Minnesotans celebrated the new flag with costumes, laser loon earrings and Lutheran sushi

History was made in Minnesota on Saturday. The state’s new flag rose for the first time, just in time for Statehood Day.

A lot of Minnesotans have opinions on the flag. Some spent Saturday hoisting it up in their yards, while others are mourning the change. In St. Paul, one man took it to another level — he hosted a Minnesota-themed party in celebration of the new flag.

Keely Schultz displays her ‘laser loon’ earrings dressed as the Minnesota state flag. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Erik Nelson is from Kansas, where Statehood Day is celebrated much more widely than Minnesota.

“It’s always a really big celebration every year,” Nelson said. “And I think Minnesota is a really wonderful state. I think sometimes Minnesotans don’t realize how wonderful it is and so I want to have an occasion for Minnesotans to get together and celebrate the wonderful state.”

Erik Nelson made sure to wear some Minnesota-themed flair on his denim jacket. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

As far as the old flag, many will be archived at the Minnesota Historical Society.

Adam Smith dressed as a Minnesota red pine tree. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

The afternoon at Nelson’s party started with the Minnesota state song, “Hail! Minnesota.”

Costumes were encouraged — anything Minnesota themed. Nelson and his boyfriend, Wesley Noble, dressed as Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox. Adam Smith and Keely Schultz dressed as a Minnesota red pine and the new flag, complete with laser loon earrings.

Erik Nelson, right, and Wesley Noble dressed as a Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Other costumes included an abstract loon, a lady slipper (the state flower), and a few other flag-inspired looks.

Guests played pin the star on the flag, crafted their own flags and indulged in classic Minnesota cuisine — blueberry muffins (the official state muffin), Minnesota shaped cookies, Lutheran sushi (also known as Minnesota sushi or ham and pickle wraps), pigs in a blanket and more.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 3 of 3 Minnesota sushi is slicked pickles wrapped in ham with cream cheese. A delicacy? That's a question only you can answer. Liam James Doyle for MPR News 1 of 3 A potluck of Minnesotan, midwestern and other state-themed cuisine. Liam James Doyle for MPR News 2 of 3 Erik Nelson hosted his party for the new state flag Saturday in St. Paul. Liam James Doyle for MPR News Next Slide

Nelson says he was frankly bored of the old flag design. He closely followed the design process of the new one and updated Noble daily.

“It was just time for it to get changed,” Nelson said. “I hope that this new design is something that Minnesotans will rally around and it will become our common symbol.”

Friends play a game of ‘Pin the Star on the Flag.’ Liam James Doyle for MPR News

Photographer Liam James Doyle and MPR news senior politics reporter Dana Ferguson contributed to this report.