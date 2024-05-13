Myon Burrell faces new felony drug charge

Myon Burrell, who was released from a Minnesota prison in 2020 after an investigation raised doubts about his murder conviction, faces a new drug charge.

Burrell was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, members of the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force received information that Burrell was recently seen in a white truck with a gun, and selling fentanyl and ecstasy.

Burrell is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his first-degree murder conviction in 2008.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Officers stopped Burrell’s white SUV on May 9. They reported that Burrell initially refused to roll down the window when they approached, and took a long time to open the door.

Inside, officers reportedly found a pill that tested positive for methamphetamine and small chunks of a controlled substance on the floor. A search of his home allegedly turned up a suitcase with $60,000 in cash.

Burrell already faces charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully possessing a firearm following a traffic stop in Robbinsdale on Aug. 29, 2023.

Burrell was 16 when he was charged with the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards in Minneapolis in 2002. She was hit by a stray bullet while studying inside her family’s south Minneapolis home.

Burrell spent nearly two decades in prison before reporting by the Associated Press and APM Reports revealed flaws in the police investigation, leading to his release from prison.

A message left for Burrell’s attorney was not immediately returned on Monday.