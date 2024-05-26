DFL Rep. Lislegard announces his retirement from Minnesota House

Minnesota Rep. Dave Lislegard. Minnesota House of Representatives

DFLer Dave Lislegard, who represents District 7B in the Minnesota House of Representatives, announced his retirement Sunday.

In a statement, Lislegard said he is prioritizing his family after six years of serving Aurora and a portion of the Iron Range in the House.

Lislegard also said he hopes the area’s next representative advocates for mining and “the good union jobs it provides.”

The DFLer’s departure opens an opportunity for Republicans to snag a vacant seat in the House and claim a conservative-leaning district.

The neighboring districts, long reliably DFL, have shifted to the right since 2016. Lislegard is the only House DFLer still from the area. He survived a serious challenge in 2022 while another Iron Range Democrat was defeated.