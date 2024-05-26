Man injured by knife during arrest attempt in Morrison County

A man was seriously injured with a knife during an attempted arrest in central Minnesota Saturday night.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reports that a deputy stopped a driver on Highway 25 south of Pierz, Minn., for speeding and suspicion of driving impaired.

After a series of field sobriety tests, the deputy informed the driver he was under arrest. Authorities say a struggle ensued, and the man was injured with a knife. The sheriff's office did not say where the knife came from or who owned it.

The man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff's office said there is video of the incident. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.