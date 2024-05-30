Minnesota Republicans say they’ll stick by Trump after conviction

Republicans echoed the former president’s frustrations that the trial was a ‘disgrace’ while Democrats said it was a sign that the justice system worked.

The Minnesota Republican Party and GOP members of the state’s Republican delegation on Thursday said they’d continue to support former President Donald Trump after he was convicted of making hush money payments to an adult film star in an attempt to impact the 2016 presidential race.

On social media, GOP allies of Trump’s said the judicial process, not the actions of the former president, were the real issue. Minnesota Democrats, meanwhile, said the conviction was a sign that the justice system worked.

Minnesota GOP Chair David Hann echoed Trump, saying the conviction called into question the state of the judicial system in the United States.

“I am deeply disappointed by the verdict in President Donald Trump’s trial. This decision is a significant moment in our nation’s history, and it raises serious concerns about the fairness and impartiality of our judicial system,” Hann said. “We stand with former President Trump and will continue to support efforts to ensure that his and all Americans’ rights are respected and upheld.”

Eligibility standards to run for president are set by the U.S. Constitution. In Minnesota, the chair of each major political party needs to certify the names of the party candidates for president and vice-president to the Office of the Secretary of State on or before Aug. 26.

Republican Congressman Tom Emmer, who is spearheading Trump’s campaign in Minnesota, said voters, not a court, would issue the ultimate verdict. Emmer represents Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District.

“Americans will release their own verdict this November on Joe Biden’s sham administration. We must unite behind Donald Trump to save America and stop this political witch hunt once and for all,” he said, linking to a Republican campaign site.

Republican U.S. Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber echoed the comment in social media posts.

“The American people are rightfully seeing through the attempt to abuse the judicial system against political opponents,” Fischbach posted on X.

Congresswoman Betty McCollum, who represents Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District, said on X that the former president got his day in court and the justice system worked.

“Today our system of justice worked, and former President Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts by a jury of American citizens,” the DFLer wrote. “No person is above the law.”

Other Minnesota elected officials also weighed in Thursday.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter shared a post on X counting from one to 34 and using the hashtag “all counts.”