Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
LGBTQ+
Ellie Roth
Hopkins, Minn.

Police investigating alleged assault on transgender student inside Hopkins High

A person raises their hand as they lead a chant in front of a crowd
Hopkins High School graduate and Trans Intersex Gender-Expansive Revolutionary Resources and Services (TIGERRS) advocate Ly Baumgardt leads chants of “protect trans kids” during a rally outside Hopkins High School on Wednesday after a 17-year-old student was allegedly attacked at the school on May 30.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Students and LGBTQ+ advocates rallied outside Hopkins High School Wednesday in support of a 17-year-old transgender student allegedly assaulted inside the school last week. 

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident “as a possible hate crime,” although “details  remain limited as the case was reported to police hours after the assault is said to have taken place,” said a spokesperson for the Minnetonka Police Department. The school is located in Minnetonka.

A person holds a sign that reads "Keep trans kids safe!"
Students and community members rally outside Hopkins High School on Wednesday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

In a letter to families Tuesday, Hopkins High School principal Crystal Ballard said school leaders were unable to comment until the police investigation is complete.

“While we are aware that allegations of a hate crime have surfaced regarding this incident, it’s important to know that the incident has not been officially deemed a hate crime as the details are still being investigated,” Ballard wrote. 

Students and staff walk down a sidewalk
Students and faculty from Hopkins Middle School arrive at a rally supporting transgender students outside Hopkins High School on Wednesday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

The student’s family believes the incident was motivated by anti-LGBTQ+ bias. 

In a phone conversation before the rally, parent Ashley Sovereign told MPR News her child was punched in the face by another student after being confronted by several students for using the boys bathroom when the gender-inclusive restroom was occupied.

Sovereign said her child suffered a concussion, as well as a broken jaw and teeth. She added that her teen did not know the student who threw the punch and that students had been using an anti-LGBTQ+ slur before the punch was thrown. Sovereign said the family has been frustrated by the district’s “radio silence” around the incident.

In an email, a spokesperson for Hopkins Public Schools said the protocol is that police are used to de-escalate and that the decision to press charges is decided by the family. They added that per the school’s discipline policy, anyone who engages in fighting is immediately suspended. 

A woman speaks into a mic as a pride flag waves above her
Rep. Leigh Finke addresses students and community members during the Wednesday rally.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, the state’s first transgender state representative, was at the rally Wednesday.

Finke called it “a deeply, deeply common and disturbing pattern in the United States that our community of trans people are targeted, youth especially are targeted, and doubly especially when we are using the bathroom. The simplest act manageable for a human is to just pee in peace.”

Volume Button
Volume
Now Listening To Livestream
MPR News logo
On Air
MPR News