Arts and Culture
Max Sparber

Woodbury Alamo Drafthouse Cinema closes

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Woodbury, famous for its pre-show events and strict policies against disturbing other viewers, is closed as of Thursday.

The franchisee operating the theater, Texas-based Two is One and One is None, said it has filed for bankruptcy. As a result, the franchisee will also be closing multiple Alamo Drafthouse locations in Dallas and elsewhere.

The Woodbury location opened in 2018 and offered a selection of art house films, world cinema and offbeat mainstream movies. The theater also featured local craft beers, an expansive menu of theater foods and themed cocktails.

A spokesperson for the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema said in a statement:

“We are very disappointed to learn today that our franchisee, which operates five locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX and one in Woodbury, MN has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and is closing their business effective immediately. We are heartbroken for the franchisee’s teammates and the local film communities, however, we are working as quickly as possible to get Alamo Drafthouse Cinema back up and running in these cities. All other Alamo Drafthouse locations are operating as normal, with continued expansion plans across the country.”

