Minnesota News
Matt Sepic
Minneapolis

U of M halts search for Holocaust center director after pick prompts criticism

A large university sign
A sign for the University of Minnesota on the West Bank in Minneapolis is pictured on Sept. 22, 2023.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

The University of Minnesota has put its search for a new director of the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies on hold after its job offer to a controversial Israeli historian drew strong objections from two professors and the Twin Cities Jewish community.

Less than a week after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel, Raz Segal of Stockton University in New Jersey published an essay in the magazine Jewish Currents in which he called Israel’s military response “a textbook case of genocide unfolding in front of our eyes.”

University of Minnesota professors Karen Painter and Bruno Chaouat resigned from the center’s board on Friday in protest of Segal’s selection, as first reported in TC Jewfolk.

Segal did not respond to a request for comment from MPR News.

In Chaouat’s resignation letter, which he shared with MPR News, Chaouat writes that Segal cannot fulfill the center’s mission.

“He has failed to recognize the genocidal intent of Hamas. He does not understand that a movement like Hamas is inherently fascist and represents precisely what CHGS stands against.”

Painter shared similar sentiments in her own resignation letter, and said in a phone interview with MPR News on Tuesday that Segal’s views are extreme.

“We need a moral core to the research,” Painter said. “Sometimes scholars are just trying to be original and provocative. This is not a job for a highly provocative, contentious scholar.”

Painter added that the search committee for the director’s position included neither Jewish community leaders nor scholars with Holocaust expertise. She praised U Interim President Jeff Ettinger for pausing the hiring process.

“I’m so proud to be at an institution where they recognize a mistake and they correct it and say wait,” Painter said.

In a statement, the U says that because of the director’s “community-facing and leadership role,” it's important to consider the views of those who opposed the hiring decision, and that Ettinger has paused the selection process “to allow an opportunity to determine next steps.”

In its own statement, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas says that dozens of community members contacted the U to protest Segal’s appointment, including descendants of Holocaust survivors and a person who survived the Oct. 7 attack.

The JCRC says the next director must be “a unifying and not divisive figure.”

