Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff

Man fatally shot by police in south Minneapolis

MPR News
A man who reportedly was seen waving a handgun was fatally shot by police in south Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that it has responded to the shooting and is investigating.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on the 3400 block of Hiawatha Avenue. Minneapolis police Chief Brian O'Hara told KARE 11 that officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a man with a handgun. The man reportedly was waving the gun.

Officers chased a man on foot, and O’Hara told KARE 11 that there was a confrontation as officers ordered the man to drop the gun. The man was shot and later died at a hospital.

O’Hara told reporters that a handgun was recovered at the scene, and that it appeared to be jammed.

The names of the man who died, and the officers involved in the incident, have not been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

