Where to celebrate Juneteenth around Minnesota

Cities around Minnesota are celebrating Juneteenth, also called “Freedom Day,” which commemorates the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation that freed enslaved Black people.

The news of Union troops’ victory over the Confederates spread slowly across the South, getting to Galveston in 1865.

Though June 19 is the official national holiday, events are already underway for the observance. Juneteenth was recognized as an official state holiday in Minnesota in 2023 and given federal status in 2021.

Here’s where to go across Minnesota to join in on the festivities.

Twin Cities metro area

Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16

Various locations, Minneapolis

The weekend-long celebration includes an ice cream social, community movie and a family-friendly festival.

Friday, June 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Loppet Foundation's Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis

Foodies, rejoice. Bring sweet potato pies — traditional or unique — for a showcase of “cultural and personal histories,” organizers say.

Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m.

Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Its second annual event, the Minnesota Orchestra’s two-hour show features singers and music from 20th-century and contemporary African American composers.

Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 a.m.

Trailhead Building, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis

An annual early morning fun run (if that’s fun for you!) includes a 5K and a half-marathon with sweet potato pie and live music.

Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

University of Minnesota Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center, 2001 Plymouth Ave. N, Minneapolis

The U is hosting its third annual Juneteenth block party and commemoration march on Saturday. The event is free and includes Black-owned vendors, workshops, a fashion show, drumline and other musicians, performers, art and more.

Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. 7 p.m.

Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center

The city’s celebration includes entertainment, art activities and food like gourmet hot dogs, ribs, Caribbean food and Jamaican catering. Activities for children include inflatables, city trucks, face painting and balloon art.

Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carty Park, 705 Iglehart Ave., St. Paul

The club’s fourth annual Juneteenth event includes with free food, community resources and entertainment.

Saturday, June 15 from noon to 6 p.m.

Bethune Park, 1304 N 10th Ave., Minneapolis

A panel discussion, food trucks and live music will take place.

Saturday, June 15 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Diamondhead Education Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville

The city event includes line dancing, bands, food trucks and crafts.

West Broadway Juneteenth block party

Sunday, June 16, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Broadway Avenue between Lyndale and Emerson Avenues North, Minneapolis

Kicking off with a parade, the event is centered around Black history in agriculture. It includes art, live performances and a visit from U.S. House Representative Ilhan Omar.

Sunday, June 16

Emerson Avenue, Minneapolis

Dads can enjoy a free brunch. There will be live entertainment, Black-owned vendors, a mini carnival and a history exhibition.

Wednesday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

The Ordway, 345 Washington St, St Paul

Presented by Blackout Improv Comedy is Juneteenth at the Ordway, a ticketed event featuring “Black art, creativity, togetherness and joy,” organizers say.

Greater Minnesota

Friday, June 14 from noon to 7 p.m.

Lake George, 1101 Seventh Street South, St. Cloud

Live entertainment, a legacy walk, grill off and kids’ activities will be available.

Fargo-Moorhead

Saturday, June 15 from noon to 6 p.m.

Broadway Square, 201 Broadway N, downtown Fargo

Fargo’s fifth annual Juneteenth celebration is curated by the community group Fred’s Dissonance. It includes live performances, virtual reality and a Black history scavenger hunt.

Monday, June 17 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Hjemkomst Center, 202 First Ave. N, Moorhead

Across the river, Moorhead’s second annual Juneteenth celebration is a couple days later.

Saturday, June 15 from noon to 5 p.m.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1738 E Center St., Rochester

The Rochester Branch of the NAACP is hosting the city’s 19th annual Juneteenth gathering. Organizers call it a “family event with the community, sponsors and community collaborators.”

Wednesday, June 19 from 2 to 7 p.m.

1 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato

The seventh annual celebration’s theme is Black History is American History. A freedom walk for 0.2 miles kicks off activities, which include discussions and performances. Procession participants should meet at 1:30 p.m. at Shared Spaces, 127 South Second Street, Mankato.

Wednesday, June 19 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Central Hillside Community Center and Park, 12 E Fourth Street, Duluth

The local NAACP chapter is hosting its 50th annual Juneteenth Jamboree. It includes a free dinner, community resource fair and music.

Saturday, June 22 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Dartts Park, 429 Mineral Springs Rd, Owatonna

RSVPs are recommended (but not required) for the celebration, which includes live music, free food, face painting and a bouncy house.