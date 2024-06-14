Minnesota Chippewa Tribe general elections have concluded, new chairperson to lead Fond du Lac Band

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa elected a new chairperson earlier this week as voters from across the six member nations of Minnesota Chippewa Tribe went to the polls.

Fond du Lac voters chose Bruce Savage to lead the tribal nation over incumbent Kevin DuPuis, Sr. DuPuis led the Fond du Lac Band for the past eight years.

Savage, who will take office in July, will lead during a moment when the band is expanding its economic footprint on its lands.

In late May, the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation approved a $2.5 million loan to the Fond du Lac Band for a start-up cannabis business on the reservation located southwest of Duluth. The band is also undertaking a restoration project at Wisconsin Point in the Duluth-Superior harbor after a decades-long fight to have the land returned.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Fond du Lac Band voters also elected Michelle DeBolt to the tribe’s District 1 committeeperson and Earl Otis to the District 3 committeeperson office.

Each member nation of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe is governed by a reservation business committee. Elected officials from each of the member nations elect an executive committee from their own ranks.

Incumbent candidates at Bois Fort Band of Chippewa, a tribal nation north of Ely, edged out challengers to keep their seats — incumbent chairperson Cathy Chavers over challenger Hannah Lehti-Chosa by six votes. Incumbent Peter Drift won by the same margin in the race for District 1 representative.

Leech Lake Band voters re-elected Incumbent Faron Jackson, Sr. over challenger Gerald White. Leon Staples, Jr. won the race for Leech Lake District 3 representative. The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is east of Bemidji in northern Minnesota.

White Earth Nation voters returned chairperson Michael Fairbanks to office for another term. Laura Lee Erickson was elected District 3 committeeperson over the incumbent Cheryl “Annie” Jackson. White Earth Nation is just south of Detroit Lakes.

Chairperson of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Band of Chippewa Robert Deschampe ran unopposed and will remain in office. Incumbent Marie Spry won reelection for Grand Portage committeeperson. The Grand Portage Band shares a geography with the far northeast part of the state.

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe voters elected Carolyn Beaulieu to the band’s District I office.

Mille Lacs Band voters had earlier elected Virgil Wind as the band’s chief executive after Wind had earned more than 50 percent of the primary vote held in early April.

Election winners will assume office July 8.

2024 General Election Results

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa Indians

Chairperson

Catherine Chavers (I) — 50.40 percent

Hannah Lehti-Chosa — 49.20 percent

District 1 Representative

Perry Drift — 50.16 percent

Edward Villebrun — 22.18 percent

Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Chairperson

Kevin DuPuis, Sr. (I) — 41.43 percent

Bruce Savage — 48.25 percent

District 1 Committeeperson

Wally Dupuis (I) — 47.12 percent

Michelle DeBolt — 52.88 percent

District 3 Committeeperson

Roger Smith, Sr. (I) — 39.88 percent

Earl Otis — 60.12 percent

Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Chairperson

Robert Deschampe (unopposed)

Committeeperson

Marie Spry (I) — 54.31 percent

William “Bill” Myers — 45.69 percent

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

Chairman

Faron Jackson (I) — 62.75 percent

Gerald White — 37.25 percent

District 3 Representative

Leon Staples, Jr. — 61.62 percent

Glen Fisher — 38.38 percent

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe

Chief Executive

Virgil Wind — 67.44 percent (Winner, with more than 50 percent of the primary vote)

Samuel Moose — 30.64 percent

District 1 Representative

Valerie Sam-Harrington — 47.21 percent

Carolyn Beaulieu — 52.79 percent

White Earth Nation

Chairperson

Michael Fairbanks (I) — 55.96 percent

Eugene “Umsy” Tibbets — 44.04 percent

District 3 Committeeperson