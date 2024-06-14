New I-94 BMX track in Fergus Falls hosts national registration week 

A new BMX track in Fergus Falls is getting some attention from USA BMX as it promotes the sport’s annual registration week. However, for the locals it’s been simply a great time to get together and ride the hilly track.

Races begin after a hydraulic gate drops. Motos or heats of BMX racers then launch themselves down a dirt track.

It’s about 1,000 feet in all with winding sharp turns peppered with bunny hills and approaches perfect for hitting jumps. The bikes range from little no-frills striders with no pedals all the way up to thousand-dollar marvels.

BMX operator Nick Bec spoke to one of the volunteers at I-94 BMX in Fergus Falls. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

I-94 BMX track operator Nic Beck welcomes new riders.

“You can come out and use our bikes, use their helmets, no cost,” he said. “And come out and see what the sport is all about.”

He said unlike a lot of other sports age isn’t a factor.

“We have riders that are two, three years old. We do have a rider that I believe he’s in his 60s,” Beck said. “Any ages, you can come out and ride. Dads ride, kids ride, anybody.”

The very young riders on strider bikes look top-heavy wearing their huge helmets. They are reminiscent of Dark Helmet from the movie “Spaceballs.” They do pretty well going down the hills, but with no pedals they sometimes need a parental push to make it up the other side.

Young BMX riders use special bikes without pedals called striders. They’re used to great effect to introduce the next generation to BMX competition. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

Tate Hoff needs no such help. At 10-years-old he’s already an expert having won 64 trophies in his short career. Hoff said his biggest achievement so far was winning a 4-foot-tall trophy. That is almost as tall as he is.

“I just really like riding my bike because I can basically jump everything on the track,” he beamed. “And it’s just really fun.”

For anyone thinking about picking up the sport Hoff had this advice.

“You can ride any bike at first. It’s just try to get good at balancing and doing all that stuff,” he encouraged.

Recent high school graduate Trey Dillon is a local legend. He started racing at 4-years-old and got good. Real good.

“I was 14 or 15. I qualified to race for team USA, and the world championships of BMX,” he recounted. “So, we flew to Belgium, and there was a weeklong event of all BMX racing the world championships.”

Recent high school graduate Trey Dillon has competed in BMX on the world’s stage in Belgium a few years ago. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

Dillon said he learned a lot as a BMX rider. Today he was at the track teaching the next generation how to ride.

“I’m just trying to give back. The BMX tracks taught me so many things,” he said. “And I just want to give back to all the little kids. I hope that they find as much joy in BMX as I did.”

He said the days registration event was a big one.

“It's like the first race of the season so it should be really exciting,” he said before urging others. “I would just say honestly, just come out and try it. You got nothing to lose just everything to gain."

As a former BMX rider Edward Kucera is now introducing his 7-year-old son to the sport.

“It’s amazing. Just to see all these kids having something to do. Stuff that’s a little different than organized sports too,” he said. “You know, it’s good to work on your individuality in a sport as well.”

Although Fergus Falls is a small community, organizers say the sport is extremely popular here. They’re looking forward to a busy summer with multiple events every week.