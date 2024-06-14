Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Arts and Culture
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, NPR

Tony Awards 2024: The complete list of winners

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - STEREOPHONIC
Stereophonic won the 2024 Tony Award for best play, beating out Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Mary Jane, Mother Play and Prayer for the French Republic.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

The 77th Tony Awards air Sunday night on CBS. Below is the full list of 2024 Tony Award nominees, with winners marked in bold.

Best Musical

  • WINNER: The Outsiders

  • Hell's Kitchen

  • Illinoise

  • Suffs

  • Water for Elephants

Best Play

  • WINNER: Stereophonic

  • Jaja's African Hair Braiding

  • Mary Jane

  • Mother Play

  • Prayer for the French Republic

Best Revival of a Musical

  • WINNER: Merrily We Roll Along

  • Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

  • Gutenberg! The Musical!

  • The Who's Tommy

Best Revival of a Play

  • WINNER: Appropriate

  • An Enemy of the People

  • Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Maleah Joi Moon accepts the best leading actress in a musical award for Hell’s Kitchen onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

  • WINNER: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

  • Edin Espinosa, Lempicka

  • Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

  • Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

  • Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

  • WINNER: Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

  • Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

  • Jessica Lange, Mother Play

  • Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

  • Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Jonathan Groff accepts the best leading actor in a musical award for Merrily We Roll Along onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

  • WINNER: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

  • Brody Grant, The Outsiders

  • Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

  • Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

  • Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

  • WINNER: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

  • William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

  • Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

  • Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

  • WINNER: Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

  • Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

  • Amber Iman, Lempicka

  • Nikki M. James, Suffs

  • Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot

  • Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

  • Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Kara Young accepts the best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play award for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

  • WINNER: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

  • Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

  • Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

  • Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

  • Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

  • WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

  • Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

  • Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

  • Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen

  • Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

  • Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Will Brill accepts the best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play award for Stereophonic onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

  • WINNER: Will Brill, Stereophonic

  • Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

  • Jim Parsons, Mother Play

  • Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

  • Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Original Score

  • WINNER: Shaina Taub, Suffs

  • Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

  • David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

  • Will Butler, Stereophonic

  • Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Best Direction of a Musical

  • WINNER: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

  • Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

  • Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

  • Leigh Silverman, Suffs

  • Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Best Direction of a Play

  • WINNER: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

  • Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

  • Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

  • Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

  • Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Sound Design of a Musical

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Show
The Outsiders took home several Tony Awards, including for best musical, best direction of a musical, best sound design of a musical and best lighting design of a musical.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

  • WINNER: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

  • M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

  • Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

  • Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

  • Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen

Best Sound Design of a Play

  • WINNER: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

  • Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

  • Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

  • Tom Gibbons, Grey House

  • Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Best Lighting Design of a Play

  • WINNER: Jane Cox, Appropriate

  • Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

  • Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

  • Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

  • Natasha Katz, Grey House

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

  • WINNER: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

  • Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

  • Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

  • Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen

  • Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Best Scenic Design in a Play

  • WINNER: David Zinn, Stereophonic

  • dots, Appropriate

  • dots, Enemy of the People

  • Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

  • David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Choreography

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Ben Cook, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda and Gaby Diaz of Illinoise perform onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

  • WINNER: Justin Peck, Illinoise

  • Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

  • Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

  • Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

  • Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

  • WINNER: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

  • AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

  • Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen

  • Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

  • David Korins, Here Lies Love

  • Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

  • Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical

Best Orchestrations

  • WINNER: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

  • Timo Andres, Illinoise

  • Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

  • Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

  • Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen

Best Costume Design of a Musical

  • WINNER: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

  • Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen

  • David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

  • Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

  • Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Best Costume Design of a Play

  • WINNER: Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

  • Dede Ayite, Appropriate

  • Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

  • Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

  • David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

Best Book of a Musical

Volume Button
Volume
Now Listening To Livestream
MPR News logo
On Air
MPR News