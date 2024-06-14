Tony Awards 2024: The complete list of winners
The 77th Tony Awards air Sunday night on CBS. Below is the full list of 2024 Tony Award nominees, with winners marked in bold.
Best Musical
WINNER: The Outsiders
Hell's Kitchen
Illinoise
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Best Play
WINNER: Stereophonic
Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Best Revival of a Musical
WINNER: Merrily We Roll Along
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
The Who's Tommy
Best Revival of a Play
WINNER: Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
WINNER: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
Edin Espinosa, Lempicka
Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
WINNER: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
WINNER: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
WINNER: Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen
Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
WINNER: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
WINNER: Will Brill, Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Best Original Score
WINNER: Shaina Taub, Suffs
Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
Will Butler, Stereophonic
Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Best Direction of a Musical
WINNER: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Best Direction of a Play
WINNER: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Sound Design of a Musical
WINNER: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen
Best Sound Design of a Play
WINNER: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
Best Lighting Design of a Play
WINNER: Jane Cox, Appropriate
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
Natasha Katz, Grey House
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
WINNER: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
Best Scenic Design in a Play
WINNER: David Zinn, Stereophonic
dots, Appropriate
dots, Enemy of the People
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Choreography
WINNER: Justin Peck, Illinoise
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
WINNER: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical
Best Orchestrations
WINNER: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen
Best Costume Design of a Musical
WINNER: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Best Costume Design of a Play
WINNER: Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Best Book of a Musical