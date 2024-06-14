Tony Awards 2024: The complete list of winners

Stereophonic won the 2024 Tony Award for best play, beating out Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Mary Jane, Mother Play and Prayer for the French Republic. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

The 77th Tony Awards air Sunday night on CBS. Below is the full list of 2024 Tony Award nominees, with winners marked in bold.

Best Musical

WINNER: The Outsiders

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Play

WINNER: Stereophonic

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Best Revival of a Musical

WINNER : Merrily We Roll Along

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

The Who's Tommy

Best Revival of a Play

WINNER: Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Maleah Joi Moon accepts the best leading actress in a musical award for Hell’s Kitchen onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

WINNER: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Edin Espinosa, Lempicka

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical



Jonathan Groff accepts the best leading actor in a musical award for Merrily We Roll Along onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

WINNER: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

WINNER: Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play



Kara Young accepts the best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play award for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

WINNER: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play



Will Brill accepts the best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play award for Stereophonic onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

WINNER: Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Original Score

WINNER: Shaina Taub, Suffs

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

Will Butler, Stereophonic

Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Best Direction of a Musical



WINNER: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Best Direction of a Play

WINNER: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Sound Design of a Musical

The Outsiders took home several Tony Awards, including for best musical, best direction of a musical, best sound design of a musical and best lighting design of a musical. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

WINNER: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen

Best Sound Design of a Play

WINNER: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Best Lighting Design of a Play

WINNER: Jane Cox, Appropriate

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Natasha Katz, Grey House

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

WINNER: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Best Scenic Design in a Play

WINNER: David Zinn, Stereophonic

dots, Appropriate

dots, Enemy of the People

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Choreography



Ben Cook, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda and Gaby Diaz of Illinoise perform onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Getty Images North America

WINNER: Justin Peck, Illinoise

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

WINNER: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical

Best Orchestrations

WINNER: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen

Best Costume Design of a Musical

WINNER: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Best Costume Design of a Play

WINNER: Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

Best Book of a Musical

