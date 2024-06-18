‘Joe was a living legend‘: Longtime criminal defense attorney Joe Friedberg dies at 87

Longtime criminal defense attorney Joe Friedberg, who played a large role in some of the most high-profile criminal cases in the state in the last fifty years, has died at the age of 87.

Friedberg, who was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1937, started out as an encyclopedia salesperson before working his way through law school, said attorney David Valentini.

“He was just so knowledgeable. He was a great writer, a great researcher and just a great trial lawyer,” Valentini said. “He zealously represented his clients, and he represented his clients within the boundaries of the law, and that’s important to understand, that’s an ethical consideration.”

Friedberg’s death Monday following an illness with cancer was confirmed by the Minnesota Defense Lawyers Association. KFAN host Dan Barreiro, who often had Friedberg as a guest, eulogized him in a social media post on Tuesday: “Fearless. Fascinating. Friend to the show. Friend.”

Friedberg was involved in some of the most high-profile court cases in Minnesota in the last half century, including the Minnesota Vikings boat-party sex scandal and the U.S. Senate recount between Al Franken and Norm Coleman.

In the 2009 U.S. Senate recount, Friedberg argued strongly on MPR News that judges should overturn a ruling against Coleman.

“I’ll do it without guile or sophistication and I’ll tell you, frankly, I submit that you’re wrong,” Friedberg told judges overseeing the appeal.

Valentini called Freidberg a mentor, and said he was a “Godfather” of defense attorneys.

“He was a wonderful man. He was just a salt of the earth guy. Kind, generous and would always help any lawyer that ever asked for help,” Valentini said.

Friedberg was trying cases right up until he got sick, Valentini said. Attorney Ryan Pacyga said in a social media post that every defense lawyer knew about Friedberg: “What began as a man I admired from afar turned into a wonderful mentor and friendship. Joe was a living legend.”

Joe Friedberg looks over exhibits during a Senate recount trial on Feb. 24, 2009 in St. Paul. Jim Mone | AP pool

Friedberg’s firm, which was started in 1978, boasts an acquittal rate at state courts of 80 percent and a better-than-average acquittal rate in federal court on their website.

Friedberg was first admitted to the state law board in 1966, according to state records. He was named an attorney of the year by Minnesota Lawyer in 2016, where he said attorneys should be “arrogant enough to get kicked in the ass, and go back in the next day.”

Friedberg was also inducted into the Minnesota Lawyers Hall of Fame and chosen as one of the 100 most influential attorneys in state history by Minnesota Law and Politics, according to the firm’s website.

Friedberg is survived by two children and his wife Carolyn. Valentini said Friedberg “worshipped the ground she walked on.”