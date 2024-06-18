Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Arts and Culture
The Associated Press
New York

Singer Justin Timberlake arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island

justin timberlake
Justin Timberlake arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Candy," Monday, May 9, 2022, at El Capitan Theatre. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York's Long Island.
Jordan Strauss | Invision | AP

Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday on allegations that the singer was driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island, authorities said.

Timberlake was released from custody later in the morning after being arraigned in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island. He was charged with one DWI count, with his next court date scheduled for July 26, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said.

Timberlake’s lawyer and representatives did not immediately return requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Sag Harbor is a coastal village in the Hamptons, around 100 miles from New York City. In the summer, it is a hot spot for wealthy visitors.

A young Timberlake was a Disney Mouseketeer, where his castmates included future girlfriend Britney Spears. He rose to fame in the boy band NSYNC and embarked on a solo recording career in 2002. As an actor, Timberlake has won acclaim in movies including “The Social Network” and “Friends With Benefits.”

He has won 10 Grammy awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Last year, Timberlake was in the headlines when Spears released her memoir, “The Woman in Me.” Several chapters were devoted to their relationship, including deeply personal details about a pregnancy, abortion and painful breakup. In March, he released his first new album in six years, the nostalgic “Everything I Thought It Was,” a return to his familiar future funk sound.

Timberlake has two upcoming shows in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, then is scheduled for New York’s Madison Square Garden next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

