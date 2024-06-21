Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Weather chats with Mark Seeley
Cathy Wurzer and Lukas Levin

Flooding and heavy rains to close out June

Looking down a flooded street
Downtown Cook looking down First Avenue. The area is facing severe flooding after days of rain.
Courtesy Ryan Horner

Rain-soaked grounds all across the state, but especially in the Northeast, have created the perfect conditions for minor to moderate flooding. According to climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley, many climate observers witnessed rainfall on 15 of the first 20 days this month.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, there were near all-time daily rainfall records for June. Including just a hair over 5 inches of rain in one day at Tettegouche State Park, which saw rushing waterfalls and property damage.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Seeley about the ample rain in their weekly weather chat.

Click play on the player above to hear their full conversation.

