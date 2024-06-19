Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Weather
Anna Haecherl

Heavy rain brings flooding to the Iron Range, North Shore

Gravel washout on a road and a truck
Washout at Superior Street and Eighth Avenue E in Duluth on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Gravel washed down streets on the Hillside in Duluth after heavy rains fell the night before.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Parts of northeast Minnesota will be cleaning up Wednesday after strong thunderstorms dropped close to a half-foot of rain in the Arrowhead.

A weather station near Isabella in Cook County reported 5.6 inches of rain Tuesday. A similar total, 5.58, was reported near Aurora.

The rain flooded streets and basements across the Iron Range and washed out some local roads. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting some state highways north of the Iron Range remained closed early Wednesday morning due to flooding.

Street flooding was reported in Duluth and numerous washouts and closures are reported on county and local roads. Cook County officials advised no travel overnight due to flooding and downed trees in the wake of the storms.

Flood warnings remain in effect Wednesday from Leech Lake and Grand Rapids east to Hibbing, Ely and the North Shore. 

Record rainfall

Since May 24, 5.98 inches of rain has fallen at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. That means in the past 3.5 weeks, we’ve had more rain there than all of last summer — June, July and August — combined. The summer 2023 total at MSP was only 5.79 inches.

“Of course, we were in a major drought last summer,” said MPR meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. “But still it’s pretty remarkable how things have turned.”

