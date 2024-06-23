Man shot by Brooklyn Park police at investigation scene of baby’s death

A Brooklyn Park Police officer shot a man on the 8700 block of Queens Garden North early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at about 4:40 a.m.

The man was injured, taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive. Police say the man had a gun.

Officers arrived at the scene about 45 minutes earlier to respond to a report of a baby not breathing. The seven-month-old child was transported to a hospital and later died.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting. Brooklyn Park Police say officer body-cam video recorded the incident.