Video: House near Rapidan Dam falls into Blue Earth River

The house perched over the eroding Blue Earth River near the Rapidan Dam fell into the rain-swollen river Tuesday night.

After torrential rainfall over the weekend, debris piled up against the dam near Mankato, causing the river to cut around it on the west side. Blue Earth County Sheriff Jeff Wersal described the dam as being in “imminent failure condition.”

The rushing waters washed away part of the riverbank and caused the house to teeter on the brink for days, before it fell in after 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The dam itself remains intact, although Blue Earth County says repeated flooding is taking a toll on the structure.