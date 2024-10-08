‘We’re grateful’: Rapidan Dam Store reopens in new temporary location

The Rapidan Dam Store reopened in a new location in Mankato Monday. The original building was demolished before it fell into the Blue Earth River during severe flooding which swept around the dam in June.

The temporary location sports original decor from the restaurant. It also features photography of the flooding. Staff was busy running ticket orders and serving customers. Co-owner Dave Hruska ran the grill, ringing the bell as he readied plates of food for the servers.

Co-owner and sister Jenny Barnes said she’s grateful for all the community support.

Jenny Barnes, co-owner of the Rapidan Dam Store, checks on an order at the meal counter. Hannah Yang | MPR News

“Our ultimate goal is to rebuild out there somewhere that'll take some time,” Barnes said. “It’ll take a few years. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with that whole ordeal.”

Customers from all over came to support the Hruska and Barnes families. The original store building was threatened by the severe erosion caused from the Blue Earth River flooding, and was demolished by the county to prevent it from falling into the river. The family house had already fallen into the water.

Kelly McIntee of Mankato attended the grand reopening and bought the famous Dam Store pies to celebrate her mother’s birthday, along with her children.

“It makes me really happy to see that they were able to open up again,” McIntee said. “When we walked in, all the booths were full. All the tables were full, and to see the support and the pie is still delicious.”



