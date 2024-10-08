Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Minnesota News
Hannah Yang
Mankato, Minn.

‘We’re grateful’: Rapidan Dam Store reopens in new temporary location

A man holds a meal ticket.
David Hruska, co-owner of the Rapidan Dam Store, calls out meal ticket orders during the restaurant's reopening at its temporary location at South Front Street in Mankato, on Monday.
Hannah Yang | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

The Rapidan Dam Store reopened in a new location in Mankato Monday. The original building was demolished before it fell into the Blue Earth River during severe flooding which swept around the dam in June.

The temporary location sports original decor from the restaurant. It also features photography of the flooding. Staff was busy running ticket orders and serving customers. Co-owner Dave Hruska ran the grill, ringing the bell as he readied plates of food for the servers.

Co-owner and sister Jenny Barnes said she’s grateful for all the community support.

A woman checks an order at a meal counter.
Jenny Barnes, co-owner of the Rapidan Dam Store, checks on an order at the meal counter.
Hannah Yang | MPR News

“Our ultimate goal is to rebuild out there somewhere that'll take some time,” Barnes said. “It’ll take a few years. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with that whole ordeal.”

Customers from all over came to support the Hruska and Barnes families. The original store building was threatened by the severe erosion caused from the Blue Earth River flooding, and was demolished by the county to prevent it from falling into the river. The family house had already fallen into the water.

Kelly McIntee of Mankato attended the grand reopening and bought the famous Dam Store pies to celebrate her mother’s birthday, along with her children. 

“It makes me really happy to see that they were able to open up again,” McIntee said. “When we walked in, all the booths were full. All the tables were full, and to see the support and the pie is still delicious.”

More from the Dam Store Cafe's reopening
6 of 6
A bouquet of flowers and a card that reads "Welcome to the neighborhood."
The Mankato business community welcomed the Rapidan Dam Store into the neighborhood.
Hannah Yang | MPR News
1 of 6
A sign reads "The Dam Store Cafe"
The Dam Store is located at South Front Street in Mankato, at the former Wagon Wheel Cafe space.
Hannah Yang | MPR News
2 of 6
A view of a busy interior restaurant.
The Rapidan Dam Store saved majority if not all of the original booths, fixtures and decorations to maintain the spirit of the old space.
Hannah Yang | MPR News