Owners of flood-imperiled Rapidan Dam Store vow to reopen; community rallies to support family

Friends and neighbors are rallying to support the longtime owners of the Rapidan Dam Store near Mankato, after flooding along the Blue Earth River claimed a family home adjacent to the business.

The owners of the store vowed to reopen — in some form — once it’s safe to do so.

The rain-swollen river has carved an increasingly large channel around the Rapidan Dam. That erosion toppled the home belonging to the Hruska family on Tuesday night.

Further erosion could threaten the family’s store and a nearby county highway bridge.

As county, state and federal officials monitor the dam and bridge, the owners of the store shared an update Wednesday night on Facebook.

“We don’t know what will happen. Minute by minute has been playing out right in front of our eyes and it’s hard to experience,” they posted on the Rapidan Dam Store Facebook page. “The Dam Store has not sold its last burger or sold its last slice of pie. When it is safe for all, we will be open in some way or shape.”

This combination of satellite images provided by MaxarTechnologies shows views of the Rapidan Dam on Minnesota’s Blue Earth River, south of Mankato, on Sept. 6, 2011 (top) and on Wednesday (bottom), after the rain-swollen river carved a new path around the dam. Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP

Online fundraisers are underway to support the family, with one noting that the family was told their insurance would not cover the loss of the home.

At a news conference late Wednesday afternoon, Hruska family friend Louise Henderson spoke on their behalf.

“The outpour of support has been phenomenal and overwhelming. And it continues to pour in — it is truly a blessing to live in an area that supports each other,” she said. The news conference was broadcast by KEYC-TV.

The Hruska family didn’t speak at the news conference, Henderson said, as they take time to process the “tremendous loss and devastation” of this week. She said they’re grateful to county officials, law enforcement and Xcel Energy for their efforts to keep people safe.

In the Facebook post later in the evening, the family thanked people for their help.

“The support is felt by us all. It is appreciated beyond measure,” they wrote.

The view of where a house once stood next to the Blue Earth River at Rapidan Dam near Mankato. The house fell into the river on Tuesday evening. Jackson Foderer for MPR News

The Rapidan Dam Store dates back more than a century. Jim Hruska bought it in 1972, and he and his family have run it ever since.

Just upstream from the store and the dam, the County Highway 9 bridge spans the Blue Earth River.

Blue Earth County Administrator Robert Meyer said at Wednesday’s news conference that officials are monitoring the bridge, and how it potentially could be affected by the new river channel. He noted that the channel has “continued to cut wider and deeper” after claiming the house on Tuesday night.

“The concerns are that the erosion could impact the piers supporting the bridge, and that could impact the structural integrity of the bridge. And so we’re continuing to explore mitigation options to ensure that the bridge remains, as well as the dam,” he said.

Meyer said that as of late Wednesday, officials had not found any parts of the span that were compromised. The bridge is closed to traffic.

County officials said Wednesday that the flow of the river has decreased a little, but it’s still flowing at a rate that limits what can be done to mitigate the erosion.

Pumps operating in Waterville, Minn., under the supervision of the Minnesota National Guard on Wednesday. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

Minnesota National Guard soldiers continue to help with flood fight and recovery efforts in the city of Waterville. They’re helping run industrial pumps to move flood water from low-lying areas.

To the west, the Des Moines River was slowly falling amid ongoing flooding in Windom and Jackson.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said one of two stretches of U.S. Highway 169 closed due to flooding along the Minnesota River could reopen later Thursday.

The closures have forced traffic from the busy four-lane highway to use a detour on two-lane county and state roads.

MnDOT said it plans to reopen the highway between Mankato and St. Peter by 5 p.m. Thursday, weather-permitting. Lane closures would still be in place where water is encroaching on the road.

Highway 169 remains closed to the north, between St. Peter and Le Sueur. Numerous river crossings are also closed.

To the west, State Highway 60 remains closed between Worthington and Windom. U.S. Highway 71 is closed in Jackson. Find updates on road closures at MnDOT’s 511 site.

In the Twin Cities, a stretch of Shepard and Warner roads along the Mississippi River near downtown St. Paul also remains closed as water levels rise.