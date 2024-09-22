Minnesotans affected by flood damage have until Oct. 27 to apply for federal relief

Minnesotan homeowners and renters who had property damages from last spring’s severe storms and floods have about a month to apply for federal disaster relief.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency extended the application deadline to Oct. 27.

The funds FEMA is offering cover temporary housing and rental assistance, repairs to homes that include driveways and roads, disaster-caused expenses, costs for moving and storage and even some medical, dental and childcare expenses.

Eligible Minnesotans in 21 counties can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov. The 21 affected counties — located in southern and northeastern Minnesota — include Blue Earth, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Itasca, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Martin, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Waseca and Watonwan counties.

Disaster survivors can also get help at three disaster recovery centers, located in Windom, Waseca and Virginia.