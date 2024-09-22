Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Disasters
Nicole Ki

Minnesotans affected by flood damage have until Oct. 27 to apply for federal relief

A flooded street with yellow caution signs-1
A flooded street in Windom, Minn., not far from the Des Moines river on June 25.
Dan Gunderson | MPR News File

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Minnesotan homeowners and renters who had property damages from last spring’s severe storms and floods have about a month to apply for federal disaster relief.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency extended the application deadline to Oct. 27.

The funds FEMA is offering cover temporary housing and rental assistance, repairs to homes that include driveways and roads, disaster-caused expenses, costs for moving and storage and even some medical, dental and childcare expenses.

Eligible Minnesotans in 21 counties can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov. The 21 affected counties — located in southern and northeastern Minnesota — include Blue Earth, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Itasca, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Martin, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Waseca and Watonwan counties.

Disaster survivors can also get help at three disaster recovery centers, located in Windom, Waseca and Virginia.