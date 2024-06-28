Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
Kerem Yücel and MPR News Staff

Photos: See inside U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials at Target Center in Minneapolis

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Gymnastics
Gymnast Sunisa Lee trains on the uneven bars ahead of the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The nation’s best gymnasts are in Minneapolis this week, vying for spots at the Summer Olympics in Paris. See the scene inside the competition. Among the competitors are Minnesotans Suni Lee of St. Paul and Shane Wiskus of Spring Park.

Here is a look inside Target Center.

Gymnast
Donnell Whittenburg competes in vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Gymnastics
Gymnastics fans react during the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Gymnastics
Gymnasts wear their competition numbers before the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News
Gymnast
Asher Hong competes in vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News
Several athletes run through warmups ahead of gymnastics meet
Gymnasts warm up during a training session ahead of the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials at the Target Center on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News
Gymnast
Cameron Bock competes in the men's parallel bars during the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News