Photos: See inside U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials at Target Center in Minneapolis

The nation’s best gymnasts are in Minneapolis this week, vying for spots at the Summer Olympics in Paris. See the scene inside the competition. Among the competitors are Minnesotans Suni Lee of St. Paul and Shane Wiskus of Spring Park.

Here is a look inside Target Center.

Donnell Whittenburg competes in vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gymnast Sunisa Lee looks on ahead of the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gymnast Sunisa Lee trains on the balance beam during a training session on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gymnast Sunisa Lee trains on the balance beam on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gymnastics fans react during the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Shane Wiskus performs his vault routine during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Shane Wiskus reacts after competing in the men's rings at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Shane Wiskus looks at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Frederick Richard competes in the men's pommel horse during the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Frederick Richard competes in vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Frederick Richard competes in vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gymnasts wear their competition numbers before the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gymnast Simone Biles trains on the uneven bars ahead of the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gymnast Simone Biles trains on the uneven bars ahead of the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gymnast Simone Biles trains on the balance beam ahead of the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Asher Hong competes in vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gymnasts warm up during a training session ahead of the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials at the Target Center on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Cameron Bock competes in the men's parallel bars during the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News