Biden approves Minnesota disaster declaration 

President Joseph Biden declared on Friday a major disaster exists in Minnesota and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in 22 counties affected by severe storms and flooding that began on June 16.



Federal funding is available to local governments and some nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in the counties of Blue Earth, Carver, Cass, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, and Watonwan.



Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Minnesota’s Congressional delegation had asked the president to approve the declaration. “These natural disasters have caused significant damage, and we ask that you quickly grant approval for federal disaster assistance,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter.



Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.