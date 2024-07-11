Authorities continue search for Dakota County woman missing since Saturday

Nicole Anderson was last seen on the morning of July 6, leaving her home on foot near Randolph, south of the Twin Cities. Courtesy of Dakota County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Dakota County are continuing to search for a 56-year-old woman who’s been missing for more than five days.

Nicole “Nikki” Anderson was last seen on Saturday morning, July 6, leaving her home on foot in Randolph Township, about 25 miles south-southeast of the Twin Cities.

Authorities said Anderson left her home without her phone, wallet, glasses or medication, and said they’re concerned for her welfare.

Anderson’s family reported her missing on Monday. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said investigators “conducted an extensive search of the home, property and surrounding area on foot and by air, utilizing canines, drones and helicopters” that afternoon, and did not find Anderson.

On Wednesday, authorities executed a search warrant in the city of Randolph at the home of Anderson’s boyfriend, a 42-year-old man who had an active warrant for a probation violation.

The sheriff’s office said it considered the man a “person of interest,” and said Anderson frequented his home.

The man “was not present at the time deputies executed the search warrant, however he turned himself in to deputies on scene shortly thereafter. Investigators searched the property and did not locate Ms. Anderson,” the sheriff’s office stated Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said “exhaustive efforts” to locate Anderson continue.

Anderson is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 135 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long grey sweater or shirt, dark pants and sandals.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (651) 438-TIPS, email crimeandwarranttips@co.dakota.mn.us, or submit a tip online.