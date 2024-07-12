MPR News Radio Campers explore how a theater is run at the Ordway

Theater audiences are well-versed in the creatives on stage and just beyond. Actors, designers, and directors often take the spotlight, but there are other key players who keep every aspect running smoothly to bring a performance to life.

Typically, we don’t hear much from them.

The teens participating in this year’s MPR News Radio Camp explored the jobs behind the scenes at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul and discovered a wealth of stories.

Radio Camp is held at MPR, with leadership and mentors coming mostly from the news department. Partners ThreeSixty Journalism, KRSM Radio and MIGIZI filled the crucial role of recruiting and selecting the students.

Over a week in late June, Radio Campers learned to prepare for and conduct one-on-one interviews. They recorded the interviews themselves, selected quotes and wrote scripts.

They then recorded narration and produced the pieces. It’s the same general process used by MPR News radio reporters.

Here are their stories. Click on the audio links to listen.

Margarita Rosales stands for a portrait on the deck of MPR’s Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Margarita Rosales is a junior at Venture Academy in Minneapolis. In Margarita’s story, the Ordway’s director of production Julia Erickson said she’s seen major changes in the workforce of production managers and stagehands in her 27 years at the arts organization.

Margarita Rosales talks with Julia Erickson, the Ordway's director of production

Eden Gillette-Kelley on the deck of MPR’s Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Eden Gillette-Kelley is a sophomore at Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis. Eden interviewed Sarah Wiechmann, the manager of school programs. Wiechmann describes how the Ordway has tried to give more students their first theater experience.

Eden Gillette-Kelley interviewed Sarah Wiechmann, manager of school programs

Ekseer Elhassan on the deck of MPR’s Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Ekseer Elhassan, a senior at Woodbury’s East Ridge High School, learned how the performing arts center coped with COVID-19 and its aftermath. She spoke with Andrew Luft, the vice president of building operations and production.

Ekseer Elhassan interviewed Andrew Luft, the vice president of building operations and production.

Aketzally Alvarado on the deck of MPR’s Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Aketzally Alvarado is a senior at FAIR School for Arts. Aketzally’s story provides a window into the work of the director of information technology services, Becky Borsheim, as the Ordway develops a new way to provide tickets to patrons.

Aketzally Alvarado talks with director of information technology services, Becky Borsheim

Kaya Williams on the deck of MPR’s Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Kaya Williams, a junior at DeLaSalle High School, interviewed Maia Maiden, who directs arts learning and community engagement. Maiden talks about the importance of arts in her own life and how she brings that love to a more diverse audience.

Kaya Williams interviewed Maia Maiden, who directs arts learning and community engagement

Mauricio Barreto on the deck of MPR’s Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Mauricio Barreto reports Tanya Gertz, vice president of programming and community impact, came to the theater profession with a degree in gender studies and theology. She organized the Flint Hills Family Festival in May. Gertz says her colleagues “trust in the people who know their own work and their own culture.” Mauricio is a junior at FAIR School for Arts.

Mauricio Barreto talks with Tanya Gertz, vice president of programming and community impact

Leonna Kier on the deck of MPR’s Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Leonna Kier is a sophomore at South High School in Minneapolis and decided to explore how theater and the Ordway would connect with her family. She talked with digital content manager, Anna Hopps.

Leonna Kier loves theater and wanted to know how the Ordway represents Native people

Amani Davis on the deck of MPR’s Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Amani Davis, a junior at South High, talked with Chris Sagstetter, the Ordway’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, who also served as interim president of the organization during the pandemic. She says the performing arts center is trying to adapt to the needs and desires of new audiences while serving longtime supporters. Sagstetter also talks about how staff dealt with a deep loss in their community.

The following story contains reference to death by suicide. If you or a loved one is experiencing a crisis, call or text 988.

Amani Davis talked with Chris Sagstetter, the Ordway’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Animikii Skjefte on the deck of MPR’s Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Animikii Skjefte, a freshman at Southwest High School in Minneapolis, reports graphic designer Jordan Wagaman worked on the theater’s gala fundraiser to support music education for young students.

Animikii Skjefte interviewed graphic designer Jordan Wagaman

La’Shonda Scott on the deck of MPR’s Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul. Ben Hovland | MPR News

La’Shonda Scott learned that the Ordway’s director of guest services started her career as an usher and worked her way up to managing the food and beverage service at the theater. Tammie Weinfurtner’s desire to stay closer to home shaped the director’s career choices. La’Shonda is a sophomore at FAIR School for Arts.

La'Shonda Scott interviewed Tammie Weinfurtner.

Hannah Vang on the deck of MPR’s Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Hannah Vang, a senior at Math and Science Academy in Woodbury, talked with Paul Hattouni, director of accounting, about the upkeep of an aging building, the money being raised to renovate it and his evolving opinion of a musical about the six wives of Henry VIII.