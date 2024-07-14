Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Election 2024

Live: Biden addresses nation after receiving briefing on Trump rally shooting

A mans speaks at a podium
President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference following the NATO Summit in Washington, Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Susan Walsh | AP

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks at 1:30 p.m. ET from the Roosevelt Room, the White House said.

In remarks from Rehoboth, Del., on Saturday, Biden called the shooting at the Trump rally "sick" and said political violence cannot stand in this country.

“The bottom line is the Trump rally, the rally, should have been able to have been conducted peacefully without any problem," Biden said. "The idea that there’s political violence in America like this, it's unheard of, it's just not appropriate. Everyone must condemn it. Everyone.”