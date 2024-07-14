Live: Biden addresses nation after receiving briefing on Trump rally shooting
President Biden is slated to deliver remarks at 1:30 p.m. ET from the Roosevelt Room, the White House said.
In remarks from Rehoboth, Del., on Saturday, Biden called the shooting at the Trump rally "sick" and said political violence cannot stand in this country.
“The bottom line is the Trump rally, the rally, should have been able to have been conducted peacefully without any problem," Biden said. "The idea that there’s political violence in America like this, it's unheard of, it's just not appropriate. Everyone must condemn it. Everyone.”
