Minnesota Supreme Court to hear case of transgender athlete’s competition participation

The Minnesota Supreme Court announced last week that it plans to hear the case of a transgender woman who was denied entry into a powerlifting competition.

In 2018, JayCee Cooper requested to compete in women’s weightlifting competitions. Powerlifting USA denied her request.

Cooper sued Powerlifting USA, arguing that its policies violate Minnesota’s Human Rights Act.

In 2023, a Ramsey County District Court judge ruled in Cooper’s favor, finding that Cooper’s exclusion was illegal discrimination.

JayCee Cooper. Courtesy of Gender Justice

But, in March, the Minnesota Court of Appeals partially overturned that ruling. Now, the Supreme Court says it will hear the case.

Jess Braverman is the legal director for the nonprofit Gender Justice and one of the attorneys on Cooper’s case.

“No one should be denied the opportunity to pursue their dreams and ambitions simply because of who they are,” Braverman said. “Our laws are supposed to protect all Minnesotans from discrimination based on their identity. It is clear that Ms. Cooper faced discrimination specifically because she is a transgender athlete, and we are confident the court will agree.”

In a statement, Gender Justice said the case could have broad implications for transgender athletes in Minnesota.

Powerlifting USA previously said excluding Cooper from the women’s division was not discrimination, arguing that she would have a physical advantage over others in the women’s competition category.